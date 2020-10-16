Felipe Rodriguez, the current fire chief of Folsom, will be the next fire chief to lead the Cosumnes Fire Department.
He will join the agency on Oct. 31 and succeed the retiring fire chief, Mike McLaughlin in December. After that leadership transition, Rodriguez will be the head of a 180-member staff that serves the Elk Grove and Galt communities in a 157-square mile area.
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board, which governs the Cosumnes Fire Department, unanimously approved his contract with their district at their Oct. 7 meeting.
“I will faithfully serve this community,” Rodriguez told the CSD board. “I will serve side by side with the women and the men of this department and other directors of this great district.”
CSD Director Jim Luttrell noted the new fire chief’s starting date of Oct. 31 and joked that Rodriguez will have “probably one of the best Halloweens ever.”
Rodriguez was among 55 applicants who sought the Cosumnes fire chief position – 44% of them were from outside California and six were international applicants, according to a CSD staff report. The top applicants underwent a series of interviews before the CSD staff recommended Rodriguez for board approval.
CSD General Manager Joshua Green told the Citizen that his staff sought an applicant who has experience as a chief officer in agencies that have a “history of progressive and proactive” program development, and reflects a commitment to the CSD’s values of high service standards, transparency, collaboration, and ongoing staff training.
“Chief Rodriguez has a proven track record of supporting and implementing our common values,” Green said.
During a telephone interview, Rodriguez recalled that he told the interview panel about his family’s Central Valley roots that began in the 1940s when his grandfather emigrated from Mexico and worked in fields from Bakersfield to Woodland. He noted his grandfather’s pride when his grandson joined the Stockton Fire Department.
“For me to give back to the area that for decades gave so much to my family and allowed them to come into this country is an honor,” he said.
Rodriguez is a San Francisco native who began his service career when he joined the U.S. Navy in 1994 and served as a hospital corpsman. His military service set him on the course to becoming a firefighter and a paramedic. He noted that he first learned how to treat young sailors and Marines in the military before he later learned about working with elderly patients in paramedic school.
In his firefighting career, Rodriguez served as a firefighter-paramedic and a fire captain with the Stockton Fire Department for 13 years. He then moved to Southern California, and worked as a battalion chief, a fire marshal, and a training chief for the Oceanside Fire Department.
Rodriguez also earned his bachelor’s degree in occupational studies, and his master’s degree in emergency services administration at California State University, Long Beach.
He became Folsom’s fire chief in 2017 where he was involved in opening a fire station and expanding its services.
Steve Miklos, a former Folsom mayor and City Council member, told the CSD board on Oct. 7 that he never heard a grievance under Rodriguez’s leadership. He mentioned that Rodriguez was a prominent Folsom community member who had firefighters remove weeds from creeks and ponds during the city’s Community Service Day, and was always present at opening games for local Little League teams.
Miklos described the fire chief’s “success-oriented mentality” when mentoring his staff.
“He took the mentality from ‘I can’t believe you didn’t do it right the first time!’ to ‘Hey, you did pretty good – let’s take it to the next level,’” he said. “He gave them ownership of not only their jobs, but their careers.”
Rodriguez’s leadership in Folsom will be succeeded by Ken Cusano, a Folsom fire division chief and a Folsom native.
“There is nothing like having someone local being a part of the leadership team,” Rodriguez said about his successor.
The Cosumnes Fire Department’s next fire chief told the Citizen that he looks forward to serving a diverse population, and creating relationships with community members and other local stakeholders. He noted that he’s also a fluent Spanish speaker and he mentioned the CSD service area’s large Hispanic population.
“I’m proud to be a part of the Sacramento area for the last 28 years,” Rodriguez said.
Under his new Cosumnes Fire Department contract, he will be paid an annual base salary of $245,484 and he will also be eligible for pay raises and cost-of-living salary adjustments, according to a CSD staff report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.