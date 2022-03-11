The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board in 2019 switched to district-based elections, which debuted in the 2020 election year. This month, they started the process for redrawing their district’s voting division map that determines which areas will be represented by each of the board’s five director seats.
They govern Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system as well as the Cosumnes Fire Department that serves the Elk Grove and Galt communities. Directors are only elected by voters who live in their local divisions.
The CSD’s current division map has boundary areas that are based on the population data recorded in the 2010 census. Their board’s future map will be redrawn to reflect the more recent data from the 2020 census.
The first of two scheduled public hearings on the map was held during the CSD board’s March 2 meeting. They approved a $25,000-33,000 contract with the Redistricting Partners firm of Sacramento to draft and present potential maps for the CSD board at their March 16 meeting.
Directors are now tasked with approving a new map that has five divisions that contain roughly even amounts of residents. At the March 2 meeting, the CSD’s legal counsel Sigrid Asmundson told the board that three boundary areas for Divisions 2, 3, and 5 now deviate in their population sizes, and so they do not meet the state law’s requirements.
“There was substantial growth in some of the areas of the district,” she said.
The CSD staff reported that the 157-square- mile district’s population significantly grew since 2010. Elk Grove’s city population alone arose from 153,015 residents in 2010 to 176,124 residents in 2020, according to a CSD staff report. The CSD now has unbalanced populations in Divisions 2, 3, and 5, which are all based in Elk Grove.
Asmundson told the Citizen that each division in the future map should have roughly 41,600 residents.
CSD Director Gil Albiani told the CSD board they should focus on redrawing the divisions so their populations are balanced.
“Just balance the population and move lines until all of them are equal as you can do it,” he said. “That just makes sense to me. Anything else is what I think is gerrymandering.”
Albiani represents Division 1, which encompasses the city of Galt and Elk Grove’s rural Sheldon area.
Asmundson told the board they are legally required to consider their district population’s racial and ethnic demographics such as Latino, Black, Asian, and White voters. They can also consider street lines, the compactness of areas, and communities of interest like neighborhoods when they adopt their future map, she said.
The CSD staff plans to have the redrawn map adapted by April 17 so that it will go into effect for the November 2022 election. Once approved by the CSD board, the new map will be used until after the 2030 census data is released.
During the CSD’s first district-based election in November 2020, incumbents Albiani, Orlando Fuentes, and Jim Luttrell were reelected without opposition. This November, the board’s Division 2 and 5 seats are open for election since their respective incumbents Jaclyn Moreno and Rod Brewer are running for other offices this year.
The CSD’s website has a page where community members can submit feedback on the redistricting process at www.YourCSD.com/891/Division-Based-Elections.
