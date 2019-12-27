The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on Dec. 18 supported plans to place two parks on track for completion in 2021.
They voted 3-0 to approve the construction plan for Singh and Kaur Park, as well as the designs for Edie Macdonald Park’s vacant half. CSD directors Gil Albiani and Jaclyn Moreno were absent from the meeting.
Singh and Kaur Park to begin construction next spring
The CSD parks staff plans to open the 5-acre Singh and Kaur Park in Elk Grove’s Laguna Ridge area by early 2021. This project will be located near the corner of Ponta Delgada Drive and Atrio Circle.
CSD directors on Dec. 18 approved a $2.2 million contract with Environmental Landscape Solutions to build the project. Singh and Kaur Park will be the third park built under the CSD’s agreement with the city of Elk Grove to provide parks for the Laguna Ridge area.
As part of this collaboration, the CSD designs and constructs the parks while the city collects funding from impact fees charged to local residents.
The park is dedicated to the memory of Surinder Singh and Gurmej Singh Atwal. They were elderly Sikh community members who were murdered during their afternoon walk at East Stockton Boulevard in 2011. The gunman remains at large and the Elk Grove police last fall announced they were reopening their investigation of the case.
Friends and relatives of Singh and Atwal later called upon the Elk Grove City Council to dedicate a park to them. Singh and Kaur Park’s name is based on the Sikh custom of taking the surname of “Singh” for males and “Kaur” for females, according to a CSD staff report.
The park’s design will also have influences from India’s Punjab region. Examples include Punjabi-style designs for the picnic area’s domes and arches as well as benches placed around a tree.
There will also be two playgrounds, a half basketball court, an adult fitness area, and a sand volleyball court.
Paul Mewton, the CSD’s chief or planning, design, and construction, said that the park’s construction could begin in March or April.
Edie Macdonald Park’s new design
Edie Macdonald Park has been left unfinished for more than 20 years, due to a lack of funding to maintain that side of the 2-acre park at Spring Azure Way in Elk Grove’s Camden area. This incomplete area has been considered to be an eyesore in the neighborhood, due to its tall grass, thick weeds, and illegally dumped trash.
Neighbors this summer voted to increase their annual Landscape and Lighting (L&L) assessment fees to complete the Camden area park and to restore its maintenance.
“Finally, after 20 years of living in that neighborhood, we will have a place of pride,” Jill Jones told the CSD board on Dec. 18.
She was heavily involved in the Save Our Macdonald Park campaign to encourage property owners near the park to approve increased assessment fees in a ballot vote.
The CSD parks staff reported that $175,000 in new L&L assessment will help fund the $1 million project to complete Macdonald Park. They said that the remaining $915,000 in expenses will be funded by Quimby Fees.
Mewton presented the designs for the park’s unfinished, second phase to the CSD board on Dec. 18. They said that the design plan was based on feedback gathered at two community meetings held at Roy Herburger Elementary School.
In the works for Macdonald Park are two playgrounds, a half basketball court, a connection to the Whitehouse Creek Trail, an adult fitness area, and a large grassy mound for viewing the park.
Mewton said that the bidding process for construction will start next summer and the park will likely be completed by spring 2021.
