A 100-acre community park is proposed for Elk Grove’s southern border along Kammerer Road. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on July 20 unanimously voted to allow district officials to finalize an $8 million purchase of two agricultural lots for the park.
“It’s right in the path of development,” CSD Director Gil Albiani told his colleagues. “It’s in the right place for any kind of park that one would want developed in the future.”
Both lots are just outside the Elk Grove city limits, and they are near the corner of Kammerer Road and Promenade Parkway. Although this site is outside Elk Grove, it still lies within the CSD’s service area, the district’s parks and recreation administrator Phil Lewis told the Citizen.
Composing the park site is a 94-acre lot owned by the Alan C. Wackman Land Trust, and a 6-acre lot owned by the Wackman Family Trust, according to the Sacramento County Assessor’s Office.
This potential park site neighbors Lent Ranch, the McConnell Estates Winery, and the developing Sterling Meadows community.
Sky River Casino is scheduled to open a few blocks north of the site in September. The Sacramento Zoo’s proposed home is also near the 100-acre site.
If approved and built, the community park will be smaller than the 122-acre Elk Grove Regional Park that lies across Highway 99.
CSD General Manager Joshua Green noted the proposed park site’s close proximity to the casino and the potential zoo.
“It’s a great area for activities and entertainment,” he told the Citizen.
The CSD parks staff believes that the community park is needed to serve Elk Grove’s growing population that is estimated to reach 291,000 residents by the year 2050, according to the Elk Grove Climate Action Plan. More than 178,000 people currently live in that city.
“With this increase in the number of residents that we will be serving, it’s important to make sure that we’ll be providing adequate parkland for those future generations,” said Paul Mewton, the CSD’s chief of planning, design, and construction.
The CSD’s 2018 parks and recreation master plan has the goal of providing five acres of parkland per 1,000 residents in the district’s service area.
“The purchase of this 100-acre property will allow the district to increase access to nature in our growing community as well as improve the acres per park as compared to the national median,” a CSD staff report stated.
CSD officials plan to fund the $8 million purchase of the park site by spending $5 million in debt financing, and $3 million in park impact fees and Quimby fees. They will also spend $400,000 in Quimby fees to pay for extra expenses such as property evaluation and closing costs, according to a CSD staff report.
Green told the Citizen that his staff will work with the community to see what park amenities they seek.
“We try really hard to engage with the community in any park planning processes,” he said. “We’ll obviously evaluate park needs, but we’re also thinking about fire coverage and what that looks like. It’s a good investment in the community’s future.”
