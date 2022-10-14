The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on Oct. 5 approved a plan to spend $5.4 million in state and federal COVID relief funds on nearly 20 renovation projects.
Such projects include repairing the roofs of a fire station and Laguna Town Hall, replacing ambulances, purchasing a new fire engine, constructing a new office building at Emerald Lakes Golf Course, and renovating the Fox Swim Center’s pool.
These funds are meant to help the district recover from revenue losses that it suffered after its staff closed down parks facilities and canceled recreation programs when state and county authorities declared a health emergency in March 2020. The district lost an estimated $14 million since the pandemic began, the CSD’s finance director Nou Vang told the CSD board at their meeting.
“I’m confident this spending plan will meet the growing needs of the district and the growing needs of our community,” she said.
The CSD operates Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system, and the Cosumnes Fire Department, which has a 157-square mile service area that covers Elk Grove and Galt.
“We won’t get all that we need, but at least it gets us some decent working conditions where our firefighters, and parks and golf operations staff can go to work and not have to worry about having to put a bucket in the middle of a floor,” CSD Director Rod Brewer said at the Oct. 5 board meeting.
The CSD’s new $5.4 million spending plan includes $3.9 million in state relief funds and $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. For the current 2022-23 fiscal year, the CSD staff requested $3 million of these total grant money to be used on several projects.
Last year, the state set aside $100 million in relief funds to help special districts like the CSD mitigate their revenue losses. Special districts were not directly funded by the federal government’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act when it was adopted last year.
“The district’s funding systems have been dramatically compromised due to pandemic response operations, and expenses have increased to pay for mandated health and safety protocols for frontline workers and the public it services,” a CSD staff report stated.
Last December, the CSD received $3.9 million in one-time, fiscal relief from the state, according to the CSD staff. These funds were added to the American Rescue Plan Act funds that the district earlier received from the cities of Elk Grove and Galt.
The spending plan also includes more than $1 million that were carried over from the CSD’s last fiscal year budget, due to project delays.
Vang told the CSD board that their district has spent $1.3 million in relief funds to date.
Some of the projects identified in the new spending plan include in-progress efforts like the $820,000 project to purchase a fire engine and equipment for the future fire station at Poppy Ridge Road in south Elk Grove, and $855,000 for replacing an ambulance and medical equipment.
New relief-fund supported projects were added to the CSD’s capital improvement plan. They include $400,000 for installing a new shade trellis as well as new tables and benches at Rotary Grove picnic area at Elk Grove Regional Park, $50,000 for remodeling a firefighter dormitory at the Elk Grove Boulevard fire station, $300,000 for replastering the Fox Swim Center’s pool.
CSD Director Gil Albiani addressed the public perception of the district spending more than $5 million in relief funding.
“We aren’t cavalier in spending $5 million,” he said. “It’s much needed, it’s a windfall and we’re going to use it to make some pretty substantial investments in our organization.”
CSD Board President Jaclyn Moreno recalled the government shutdowns of businesses and service in 2020 but she mentioned that Cosumnes firefighters were the first in the local region to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the public and train other fire agencies on their vaccination efforts.
“We suffered in revenues because of some of the decisions we made, but they were the best decisions for the community at the time, and so I'm really proud of the CSD’s response,” she said.
