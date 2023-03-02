An Elk Grove recreation center that has been planned for 23 years is now looking at a fall 2024 opening date.
On March 1, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board unanimously approved a $31.5 million construction contract for the CORE Recreation Center at Morse Community Park.
This 54,000 square foot, two-story facility will be built at a three-acre lot in the park at 5540 Bellaterra Drive in the East Franklin area.
Features include an indoor track for running or walking, two gymnasiums, a multipurpose room, indoor basketball courts, an aerobics room, a small parking lot, and a “fish scale” style mosaic decoration near the entrance.
CSD directors awarded that project to the S.J. Amoroso Construction Company, which submitted the lowest bid for the construction project. Their winning bid of $29,287,000 is higher than the original project estimate of $26.6 million. The CSD board also approved the additional spending of $2.1. million to be used for contingency.
S. J. Amoroso, which is a Costa Mesa-based firm, worked on the $50 million renovation for the Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park and Event Center in Los Angeles.
“I don’t know of a better way to say it – this is a project that’s been in the planning by the district for several years,” Scott Jones, the CSD’s development and design director told the CSD board. “This project will be a landmark facility for our community.”
The idea of a recreation center for a 30-acre community park in East Franklin originated in 2000 while that residential area was being built. CSD officials later shelved the idea of a recreation center during the late 2000s recession, and they instead had the district build Morse Community Park’s first phase in 2008.
Interest was revived in the recreation center four years ago when the CSD staff began collecting feedback from neighbors on what they wanted to see in such a facility. In a staff study, they determined that local demand is high for a recreation center, and they estimated that more than 104,600 residents live within three miles of Morse Community Park.
After reviewing more than 100 suggested names, park officials decided to name the facility, “CORE,” which is an abbreviation of “Cosumnes Recreation.”
While the project was in the works for years, the CSD collected funding for its construction via Landscape and Lighting reserve fees paid by local property owners and park impact fees paid by developers. In-lieu Quimby fees will also be used to pay for the project.
Jones mentioned that the parks staff are aware of the high inflation costs and the shortages of construction materials. He added they utilized cost-cutting measures like reducing the building’s height by a few feet, and changing the interior design to have some of the structural framing exposed.
CSD Director Orlando Fuentes asked if funds from Measure E, a recently passed Elk Grove city measure to increase sales taxes, will be used to help pay for the recreation center. Joshua Green, the CSD’s general manager, replied that the board already approved the project’s financing and that his staff also sold bonds to support it. Measure E funds were not included in the project’s financing plan, according to a CSD staff report. Elk Grove’s new sales tax is set to go into effect on April 1.
The CORE Recreation Center’s 18-month construction project is scheduled to begin either late next month or May.
