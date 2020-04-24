Organizers of the Sacramento County Fair announced on April 21 that this year’s fair is canceled, due to the novel coronavirus situation. The fair was to be held at Cal Expo on Memorial Day weekend.
Fair organizers said that the cancellation was made under the direction of county health services staff. Sacramento County’s current stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to last until May 1, prohibits “non-essential” gatherings.
“The safety and health of our fair guests, partners, and exhibitors remain (at) the forefront of the decision,” the fair staff said in a statement on their website.
The next county fair is now set for May 27-31, 2021 – the fair’s website was updated on April 21 to announce there were 400 days until that event.
Although this year’s county fair was called off, there are still plans to host the fair’s traditional junior livestock auction this month.
Every year, 4-H Club, Future Farmers of America (FFA), and independent students spend several months raising animals such as swine, cattle, and goats for the livestock competition. The animals are then auctioned off to private buyers during the middle of the fair.
This has been a decades-old tradition for local FFA organizations, including chapters at Elk Grove and Pleasant Grove high schools.
Fair organizers will now move this year’s auction online where buyers can place bids on the animals while staying at home. Plans are to hold the auction for sheep, goats, and steers on May 22, followed by a May 23 auction for swine and small animals.
More details on this “virtual auction” will be posted on the fair’s website, https://sacfair.com.
