In a major action to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Sacramento County public health officials on March 17 urged all residents to stay home as much as possible.
They called upon residents to only visit places they identified as “essential sites,” such as grocery stores, health care facilities, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks. Officials also want people to work from home if possible.
“Although community mitigation measures can be disruptive, these recommendations are to protect the public’s health,” the county’s public health officials said in a press statement.
As of press time, there have been 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths related to the respiratory illness in Sacramento County. One of the deceased victims was an elderly Elk Grove resident.
County health officials on March 17 noted that most of their county’s COVID-19 cases were infections caused by virus-carriers in the local region.
“We’re now over 40 identified cases,” Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli told the Citizen on March 17. “Hospitals are admitting folks with potential symptoms, but we’re beginning to see the increase.”
The San Francisco Bay Area’s six counties on March 16 issued “shelter-in-place” orders that also called upon residents to remain at home. Their orders are not mandatory lockdowns that would be enforced by local authorities.
Nottoli, who represents Elk Grove, stressed that Sacramento County’s new direction is not an order to residents.
“This isn’t an order yet,” he said. “The list has grown today by other health officers issuing orders, which then has additional levels of enforce-ability behind it. And then it calls upon, obviously, law enforcement to be the enforcers of the order. But that’s not what this reflects today.”
In Sacramento County, public health officials called for the temporary closure of popular gathering spots such as bars, gyms, and formal meeting places. Restaurants are advised to stop offering in-dining, but they can continue offering takeout and home delivery services.
Elk Grove city officials did not issue a statement on the county’s new measure, as of press time.
Sacramento County’s information for sick residents
Sacramento County health officials urged sick residents to stay home and wait there for at least 72 hours after they no longer have fevers, coughs, or respiratory problems. Residents who test positive for COVID-19 must stay home for 14 days, they said.
People who can treat their cold-like symptoms with over-the-counter drugs should do so, county health officials said. They said those who have trouble breathing or experience worse symptoms soon after they felt better should contact their health care provider or urgent care center.
Residents are advised to only call 911 or visit an emergency medical center if they feel extremely sick or believe their life is endangered.
