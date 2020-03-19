Sacramento County public health officials on March 19 issued a “stay-at-home” order to the county’s residents in a dramatic move to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.
This formal declaration enables law enforcement agencies across the county to enforce the order that aims to keep residents at home as much as possible. Residents can leave their homes for “essential activities” such as grocery shopping and visiting medical centers.
Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones joined the county’s health services director, Dr. Peter Beilenson to announce the order. Their press conference was broadcast live on Facebook.
“It is everyone’s moral responsibility to act today, not tomorrow or next week,” Schubert said about the push to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases in Sacramento County.
This “stay-at-home” order is scheduled to go into effect on March 20 and last until April 7. County public health officials have the authority to extend the order past its current end date. They were prompted to issue the order on March 19 after they announced that confirmed COVID-19 cases increased in Sacramento County. To date, there are 45 cases and three deaths, they said. In Elk Grove, five residents tested positive for the respiratory illness at the Carlton Senior Living complex, according to Carlton’s management.
The Elk Grove police will be tasked to carry out Sacramento County’s “stay-at-home” order in the Elk Grove community. Their spokesperson, Jason Jimenez told the Citizen that officers will mainly work to educate the public about the county’s order and the need to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“There is no desire to make arrests for violating the order,” he said. “Our focus will be on education and trying to keep everyone safe. Enforcement of the order will be the last resort, but a violation of the order could possibly result in a citation or fine.”
Jones echoed that principle during the county’s press conference.
“I want to be perfectly clear that neither the sheriff’s office nor any of the police departments have any desire to make arrests or take anybody to jail for violations of this order,” the sheriff said.
County public health officials earlier issued a “shelter-in-place” directive on March 17, which strongly recommended that residents stay at home to avoid exposure to COVID-19. Their new order now gets law enforcement involved, and it also calls for all businesses to close unless they provide “essential services” to the public. Non-essential businesses are only allowed to perform “minimum basic operations.”
County officials listed several examples of businesses or services they consider to be essential. They include supermarkets, farmers’ markets, health care centers, gas stations, banks, government agencies, hardware stores, schools, childcare centers, shipping companies, and care homes.
Restaurants can remain open, but they can only offer to-go and delivery orders.
Sacramento County’s “stay-at-home” order also only allows residents to travel to essential sites. Shoppers can leave their homes to purchase groceries, medical supplies, and cleaning products. Residents are advised to practice social distancing of staying at least 6 feet away from others when they walk outside or visit parks. They can also attend private gatherings at a home as long as they are less than six non-relatives there.
“The goal is to comply with social distancing, and limit groups from congregating together in a way that could further spread the virus,” county public health officials said in a press statement. On March 18, the Elk Grove city staff closed all of the city’s facilities to the public. The Elk Grove police also closed their service center’s front counter.
“It is everyone’s responsibility to help stop the spread and by following the (stay-at-home) order - it will help to protect those most vulnerable to the disease, slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and conserve health care resources,” Jimenez said on behalf of the Elk Grove police. “Stay informed, stay calm and stay home. Together we can get through this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.