All 67 schools within the Elk Grove Unified School District will remain closed through mid-April in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Elk Grove school board held an emergency meeting on March 13 and voted unanimously to approve the closures. This decision was made during the same afternoon when the Sacramento County Office of Education announced that the county’s 13 school districts will close their campuses for at least three weeks.
In the Elk Grove school district, schools that have a traditional or track calendar will be closed from March 16 through April 11, and schools that have modified traditional calendars will shut down from March 16 through April 18.
The school district added the Spring Break vacation week of April 6-11 to the three new weeks of campus closures.
“We are going to need your patience,” District Superintendent Christopher Hoffman said at the March 13 board meeting. “There are a thousand decisions that need to be made, and we will make every decision with our people in mind.”
The school board also voted to give Hoffman the emergency powers to quickly make district decisions related to the coronavirus situation without board approval.
“It will give us the ability to not have to call multiple board meetings at a time when bringing people together isn’t necessarily in our best interest,” he said.
As of March 13, the state reported there are 247 confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths related to that virus in California. One of the deceased victims was an elderly Elk Grove resident.
On March 7, Elk Grove Unified officials closed all of their district’s campuses through March 13 after family members of a few district students tested positive for COVID-19.
One of those students was diagnosed with the respiratory illness, Sacramento County public health officials reported on March 9. They confirmed that the student is enrolled at Maeola Beitzel Elementary School in south Sacramento.
The Elk Grove school district’s move on March 7 to close all campuses impacted more than 64,000 students. This decision was made at a time when few school districts in California closed their campuses over coronavirus concerns.
During the school board’s March 13 meeting, several trustees praised Hoffman’s leadership during the district’s early, controversial decision to close all schools on March 9-13. This action also canceled all off-campus student activities such as Sheldon High School’s basketball playoff game that was scheduled for March 7.
“This is what a leader looks like,” Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen said about Hoffman, before drawing applause from the audience. “Leadership is never easy, you are always second-guessed with those Monday Morning Quarterbacking of ‘I would have done this’…Well, you know what? He did the right thing.”
She mentioned that negative emails, telephone calls, and text messages that were sent to Hoffman.
“What doesn’t break us makes us stronger,” Singh-Allen told him. “You are strong, my friend.”
Board President Beth Albiani thanked Hoffman for his dedication.
“Thank you for our seven days, 12-plus hours of a changing landscape that you never gave up on,” she said. “It was never lost in the sight of what we’re looking for.”
Rick Stancil, the president of the Elk Grove Education Association which represents the school district’s teachers, complemented the superintendent and his cabinet in their work with the employee unions.
“We appreciate (Hoffman’s) desire to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff, and our community,” he told the Citizen.
Hoffman emotionally paused when he thanked the school board for their support.
“We got your back, Chris,” an audience member shouted.
