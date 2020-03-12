Concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prompted the Los Rios Community College District to temporarily close all of their campuses, including Cosumnes River College, on March 18.
District officials announced on March 12 they will suspend face-to-face classes, starting tomorrow, and they will move those courses online. All in-person campus activities will also be canceled. They are keeping the campuses open until March 18 so that faculty and college employees can begin the transition.
To date, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases among Los Rios students and staff, according to a Los Rios press statement.
“However, the rapidly changing community dynamics, particularly over the last 24 hours, and the lack of adequate testing to verify our communities’ health status, have made it clear that we must take proactive steps to ensure the health of students and employees,” officials stated.
Cosumnes River College, which is outside Elk Grove, serves more than 14,000 students.
Several California universities such as Stanford, U.C. Berkeley, and California State University, Sacramento also announced they are suspending in-person classes and will shift them online.
In the Elk Grove Unified School District, all 67 campuses remain closed this week after family members of a few district students tested positive for the coronavirus. Elk Grove school district officials plan to announce on March 12 if they will extend this closure.
Yesterday, Elk Grove Unified announced they will return their Spring Break vacation schedule for April 6-10 for schools on a traditional calendar, and April 6-17 for schools on a modified traditional calendar. The school district will seek a waiver from the state in order to avoid adding school days at the end of the current academic year.
