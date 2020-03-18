Concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prompted the Los Rios Community College District to temporarily close all of their campuses, including Cosumnes River College, on March 18.
District officials announced on March 12 they will cancel face-to-face classes, starting tomorrow, and they will move those courses online. All in-person campus activities will also be canceled. They are keeping the campuses open until March 18 so that faculty and college employees can begin the transition.
To date, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a Los Rios press statement.
“However, the rapidly changing community dynamics, particularly over the last 24 hours, and the lack of adequate testing to verify our communities’ health status, have made it clear that we must take proactive steps to ensure the health of students and employees,” officials stated.
Cosumnes River College, which is outside Elk Grove, serves more than 14,000 students.
Several California universities such as Stanford, U.C. Berkeley, and California State University, Sacramento also announced they are canceling in-person classes and will shift them online.
The Sacramento County Office of Education on March 13 announced that all of the county’s K-12 school districts will be closed for at least three weeks. During that same afternoon, the Elk Grove Unified School District board voted to extend the closure of their 67 campuses until mid-April.
