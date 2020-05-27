Sacramento County public health officials last week permitted restaurants to reopen their dining rooms, as long as they follow safety protocols to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVD-19). Eateries were previously only allowed to offer take-out and delivery services for the past two months.
However, under the county’s order, restaurants still have to operate their dining rooms at reduced capacity since tables must be placed at least six feet apart.
Elk Grove city officials on May 21 announced they issued an emergency order that would allow local restaurants to either add or expand their outdoor seating areas. This temporary order will last “until the local emergency is terminated,” the city staff said.
Restaurant owners can expand their dining spaces on private property without a city permit. Those who want to place tables in the public right-of-way must submit an application to the city’s public works department for approval.
“New opportunities to temporarily add or expand outdoor dining areas on public and private properties provides more space for socially distanced dining and reduced wait times for customers,” Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly said in a press statement.
The city staff said there are several conditions that restaurants must meet if they want to expand or add outdoor dining spaces. Restaurant owners must install temporary fencing around their outdoor areas. Tables also must be placed six feet apart in order to separate groups of customers. The city staff stated that the dining areas also can’t block vehicle or pedestrian traffic, as well as access for disabled people.
County walks back on reopening fitness studios
Last week, the county’s fitness studio industry got word from Sacramento County public health officials that they could reopen for business. Fitness studios, not gyms, were to be allowed to open their doors to the public as long as they followed strict regulations such as keeping customers spaced far apart, and not permitting physical contact or equipment-sharing.
Elk Grove fitness studios Warriorz CrossFit and Switch Fitness reopened to serve customers on May 18. However, the county’s public health department changed their order on May 21 and announced that fitness studios had to close again.
Sacramento County Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson explained they change their position after hearing from state public health officials.
“The (county) Department of Health Services was willing to work with small fitness studios to reopen based on significant restrictions and requirements that ensured ample space between customers and staff, and disinfecting shared equipment in order to protect public health,” he said in a press statement on May 21. “However, we have received feedback from the state Department of Public Health that no gyms or small fitness studios of any kind may reopen at this point, and we will respect and follow that guidance.”
Charlie Zamora, co-owner of Warriorz CrossFit, told the Citizen that his Old Town Elk Grove business will continue to follow Sacramento County’s public health order.
“We will comply with the public health order issued by the county as we have from day one,” he said. “Soon more and more small businesses that are the backbone of this economy will be able to reemerge. We will continue to thrive and overcome any adversity we meet.”
