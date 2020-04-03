As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues, some of Elk Grove’s elderly residents are reminded of another disease that caused great fear in the lives of millions: polio.
For decades, polio severely worried parents, as this infectious viral disease, which was also known as “infantile paralysis,” mostly affected young children, causing muscle weakness, paralysis, and, in the most severe cases, death.
Although COVID-19 has different symptoms and complications than polio, the two diseases have similarities, as both have caused great panic, and infected and killed many people. And like the novel coronavirus, polio spread while having no known cure.
The nation’s first polio outbreak occurred in Vermont in 1894, and caused 18 deaths and 132 reported cases of paralysis.
Like COVID-19, the disease spread throughout the country and caused many thousands of people to become infected.
Among the most known examples, that polio could affect adults came in 1921, when future President Franklin D. Roosevelt was diagnosed with polio at the age of 39.
In the late 1920s, a mechanical respirator – nicknamed the “iron lung” – debuted. The machine was used to help with the breathing of polio patients with paralyzed muscles in their chests.
Polio reached an epidemic level in the United States in 1952, as about 58,000 new cases were reported, 3,145 people died from the disease, and 21,269 people were left with mild to disabling paralysis.
During the following year, Dr. Jonas Salk, an American medical researcher and virologist, announced on a national radio show that he successfully tested a vaccine against poliomyelitis, the virus that causes polio.
Salk’s vaccine was introduced in 1955, at which time Elk Grove had 1,069 residents, according to that year’s census.
An article in the Feb. 24, 1955 edition of the Citizen notes that the Elk Grove community’s March of Dimes polio drive raised $1,355.
A plan to give the “Salk Vaccine” to 17,000 first and second graders in Sacramento County was initially set for April 18, 1955. But due to some early complications with the effectiveness of the vaccine, it was not until the following month that the county’s schoolchildren were first vaccinated.
Upon the recommendation of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, a two-shot program within the first month, followed by a third shot about seven months later, was instituted.
The national program to vaccinate schoolchildren led to a drastic decrease in the number of polio cases.
There have not been any natural occurring polio cases reported in the United States since 1979.
Such a statistic does not remove the memories of this disease, which 90-year-old Elk Grove resident Arnie Zimbleman said he remembers well.
“I remember how bad it was at the time,” he said. “We used to go around selling little ‘wipe out polio’ stamps. It’s pretty well wiped out, isn’t it?”
Zimbleman, who moved to Elk Grove with his wife, Iris, in 1956, recalled a polio survivor in Elk Grove.
“I remember (former Elk Grove resident) Dick Lichtenberger,” he said. “He had polio as a kid and went to Shriners Hospital, and he was thankful forever after, because they got him back on his feet.”
Another Elk Grove resident, 92-year-old Melba Mosher, recalled an incident in which her family feared that she had become infected with polio.
“I was born in 1927 and I had a really high temperature as a (child), so my family was just really very upset,” she said. “My mother was thinking polio, but I hadn’t been any place. But because of my temperature, that was a big fear, definitely.”
Elk Grove resident Dolores Greenslate, 95, noted similarities between the fear caused by polio and the fear caused by COVID-19.
“Polio was something new to us, too, because we hadn’t had anything like this before,” she said. “And now with this coronavirus, it seems like it is repeating itself. We’ve never had anything like it. Right now, it is affecting everybody, every darn person.
“When you had infantile paralysis, it scared you. And people are panicking about this (COVID-19) and we were panicking about polio. We were so afraid that we were even afraid to talk about it, and if it hit us, what would we do?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.