Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, spoke to the Citizen this week regarding Assembly Bill (AB) 1827 – his bill that targeted high-risk, transient parolees. The bill recently failed, 5-2, in the Assembly Committee on Public Safety.
Cooper has served as the representative for California’s 9th Assembly district since 2014, and he is currently a candidate for Sacramento County sheriff in this June’s election.
AB 1827 would have made it a requirement for high-risk parolees to meet the conditions of their parole agreements and to wear location-monitoring devices. High-risk parolees are those convicted of violent crimes or required to register as sex offenders.
The bill also called for the establishment of a misdemeanor charge for high-risk parolees who knowingly refuse to report to their parole agent. That violation would have resulted in the parolee serving as many as six months in county jail.
According to a press release from Cooper’s office, although a parolee can be remanded into custody for not meeting their obligations, under the current law, that action seldom occurs. The press release also notes that it is “nearly impossible” to locate a transient parolee.
Cooper’s bill – aka the Kate Tibbitts Act of 2022 – was named after Kate Tibbits, the 61-year-old Sacramento resident who was raped and murdered in her home last September. Her two dogs were also killed during this invasion, and the Tibbits home was set on fire.
The 51-year-old suspect in the case was a transient, high-risk parolee.
Cooper shared details about the suspect.
“This individual is on parole for serious crimes of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon,” he said. “So, this individual had been in violation of his parole, hadn’t been checking in, and parole had no way to contact him or any clue where he was. So, that was kind of the impetus of the bill.”
He also told the Citizen that Sacramento County currently has more than 2,200 people on parole, and that 370 of those individuals are considered transients, with no place of residence.
Statewide, there are more than 53,000 people on parole, of which about 10,000 are transient or homeless.
Prior to the Assembly committee’s vote on this bill last week, Tibbits’ brother and sister spoke in the hearing.
Her brother, Dan Tibbits, later commented on the failure of Cooper’s bill.
“It is frustrating and painful to know that today the (California) Legislature failed to take steps in preventing future tragedies like the one that our family experienced,” he said. “The legislation authored by Assemblymember Jim Cooper and named of after our late sister would have made a difference in holding criminals accountable and protecting the public.”
Cooper described what emotions he was filling prior to the committee’s vote.
“Everything; anger, frustration,” he said. “It’s a common-sense bill. We had several of Kate’s neighbors come and testify at the hearing, and these are single women that live in (Tibbitt’s neighborhood). They’re terrified. They want to make sure this doesn’t happen (again).”
Cooper also expressed frustration with the committee’s decision on his bill.
“The Legislature just turned a blind eye,” he said. “They admitted there was a problem, but they don’t want to solve it right now, and that’s wrong.”
The assemblyman stressed that he has a long history of fighting to make sure that perpetrators of violent, sexual crimes are held accountable for their actions.
“I’ve authored over 30 bills that deal with those issues,” he said. “So, the family was prepared that this might happen (that the bill might not pass), and that day (at the hearing), they were amazing. They stood up there and testified about what happened to their sister, the impact on their family. I can’t say enough about them.”
Cooper noted that the committee’s vote on his bill did not reflect the support the bill received from many people throughout the community.
“(It) had support all the way around, just not support in the Legislature, which is mind-boggling, because the Legislature is supposed to represent the community,” he said. “And in this case, it failed the community.”
Cooper vowed to keep fighting this issue.
“I’m not done fighting,” he said. “I’m going to stand up for women and children, and victims.”
