A 42-year-old man who reportedly trafficked and sexually exploited a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to 95 years to life in state prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced on Sept. 3. The Elk Grove police arrested the defendant in 2017 after the victim called 911 for help.
A Sacramento Superior Court jury in July convicted Robert Taylor on charges such as pimping and sexually assaulting a minor, committing lewd acts on a child, and criminal conspiracy. Authorities also reported that he was convicted of first-degree burglary in 1995.
Taylor reportedly exploited up to 10 women and girls for prostitution until his 2017 arrest.
“We are proud of the work our personnel did throughout the course of this investigation,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen after Taylor was convicted.
The 14-year-old victim at the center of the case reportedly ran away from home in Seattle and met a 17-year-old girl who recruited her to work for Taylor.
The District Attorney’s Office said that both girls visited him at his Sacramento home where he offered them a place to live in exchange for money paid from prostitution. Taylor reportedly drove the girls and two women around in an ice cream truck and had them work as prostitutes.
Authorities said that the defendant sexually assaulted the women and girls, and he also used belts and metal hangers to beat one of the women.
Taylor was taken into custody at Elk Grove’s Harbour Point Drive in April 2017 after the 14-year-old victim contacted the Elk Grove police and reported that he “put his hands on her.” Police investigators later discovered that he worked as a pimp after he was released from prison in 2012.
