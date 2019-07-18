The Elk Grove police on July 10 arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly robbed a convenience store twice.
Detectives determined that Jeffrey LaCalle of Elk Grove targeted the AM/PM store at Harbour Point Drive on July 8 and May 18, police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported.
Authorities last week released security camera images of the July 8 incident where the suspect carried a handgun and a skateboard when he robbed the Lakeside area business around 2 a.m. No injuries were reported.
LaCalle was arrested on robbery, criminal threat, and probation violation charges. Last year, a Sacramento Superior Court judge sentenced him to five years of probation on charges of vehicle theft and evading police, according to court records.
LaCalle is now ineligible for bail from the Sacramento County Main Jail and his next court hearing is scheduled for July 22 in the Sacramento Superior Court.
