Plans are underway to build the first phase of what will become a 2.5-acre park that’s dedicated to showcasing Elk Grove’s wetland environment.
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on April 6 approved a $521,692 contract with Olympic Land Construction to build the Elk Grove Nature Park’s first phase this year.
“I think it’s a great step in the right direction of having a nature park,” CSD Director Gil Albiani said.
Features of the park include a wooden boardwalk that visitors can use to view the wetland space, and a 5,700-square foot Nature Center building.
The Elk Grove Nature Park will be built behind the CSD Administration building at 8820 Elk Grove Blvd. The district gained ownership of the park site from Sacramento County in a 2018 agreement that had the CSD trade its Dillard Ranch property in Wilton to the county.
This park will also neighbor Jessie Baker School’s yard area as well as the Project R.I.D.E. Arena and the Elk Grove Adult Community Training facility.
Christine Manitta, the CSD’s senior landscape architect, noted that the park will be designed to have access for visitors with disabilities.
“This project aligns with the CSD’s vision of being inclusive by offering access to nature for all of the community,” she said.
The Elk Grove Nature Park’s first phase, which focuses on improving the current wetland area at the site as well as building a concrete pathway, is scheduled to be completed this fall. This project’s following two phases that includes the Nature Center are planned to be finished in later years. In a 2020 presentation, the CSD staff estimated that the overall project could take two years to complete.
Manitta told the CSD board on April 6 that her staff is also working with the Wilton Rancheria to create signage that will have information on native plants and Indigenous People’s history.
Since the project is designed to follow the CSD’s Climate Action Plan, the CSD parks staff said that the Elk Grove Nature Park will include water-efficient irrigation and a “stormwater garden” system that captures water runoff from the nearby parking lot.
Manitta said the first phase of the park’s construction will be funded by a combination of SMUD and State of California Parks Per Capita grants as well as more than $307,500 in Quimby In-lieu Fees.
CSD Director Orlando Fuentes noted the full use of SMUD and state grant funding that’s offered to local governments.
“What’s not to like about this?” he said.
The CSD’s conceptual plans for the Elk Grove Nature Park was first presented online in May 2020. They showed illustrations of proposed features such as the wetland boardwalk, a children’s play area, and garden elements such as drought-tolerant native plants and pollinator plants that attract bees.
Project designer Kevin Perry of the Urban Rain Design firm noted the vegetation that’s already at the park site.
“(There are) literally dozens of mature trees and existing wetland,” he said in 2020.
