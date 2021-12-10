U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, on Dec. 6 expressed his support of the United States’ diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, in response to China’s human rights abuses.
While President Joe Biden or any other U.S. government official will not be sent to the upcoming Winter Games, the diplomatic boycott – as opposed to a full boycott – allows U.S. athletes to compete in the games by their own choice.
This year’s Winter Olympic Games are scheduled for Feb. 4-20, while the Paralympic Games will be held from March 4-13.
The diplomatic boycott followed earlier speculation that the United States would take that action in protest to China’s human rights abuse record.
The United States and several European countries claim that China committed genocide on its Muslim Uyghur citizens and other Muslim minorities.
Also significant in the decision to not send U.S. government officials to the 2022 Games are China’s suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong, and its policies toward Tibet and Taiwan.
In announcing the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the games, White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that “standing up for human rights is in the DNA of Americans.”
“We have a fundamental commitment to promoting human rights, and we feel strongly in our position, and we will continue to take actions to advance human rights in China and beyond,” she said.
The Associated Press reported that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 games was made “out of ideological prejudice and based on lies and rumors.”
Lijian also delivered a promise from China.
“If the U.S. is bent on having its own way, China will take resolute countermeasures,” he said.
Following the announcement of the U.S. diplomatic boycott, Bera commended Biden.
“As chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific, I commend President Biden for his decision to institute a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics – a measure I called for last month,” he wrote in a statement.
In a separate statement released last month, Bera addressed the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.
“The PRC (People’s Republic of China) government has a responsibility to immediately provide verifiable evidence of Peng’s safety and whereabouts,” he wrote. “There must also be a formal and independent investigation into Peng’s accusations of sexual abuse by a former PRC senior official.”
Bera referred to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as consistently disregarding human rights, freedom of speech, religion and assembly.
“The world cannot stand idly by as the CCP continues to commit egregious human rights atrocities and violate basic freedoms,” he wrote. “I will continue to speak out in support of freedom, justice and human rights, whether in the United States or abroad.”
Bera noted that in spotlighting China’s abuses, it is important to “advocate for those whose voices are being silenced.”
