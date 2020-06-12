U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, and Republican Robert “Buzz” Patterson this week shared their views on the killing of George Floyd and the issue of police reform.
Patterson, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, will challenge Bera in this November’s 7th Congressional District’s general election.
Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer reportedly knelt on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in which he was accused of trying to spend a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli. The wide circulation of a witness video led to protests and unrest across the country.
Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was later charged with second-degree murder.
Ami Bera
Bera told the Citizen that Chauvin had a “blatant disregard for George Floyd’s life.”
“There’s no excuse for Officer Chauvin’s behavior there,” he said. “He killed George Floyd and it doesn’t look like there was any threat to Officer Chauvin. He looked like he made a conscious decision, and I think it was horrifying.”
Regarding the protests that emerged following Floyd’s death, Bera said that the killing “awoke a consciousness” in many people.
“Essentially, it was like, ‘Enough is enough. We’ve got to do something,’” he said.
The congressmen also spoke against the vandalism and looting that followed in different cities after Floyd’s death.
“Obviously, what we saw last weekend in the city of Sacramento and around the county of Sacramento was counterproductive,” he said. “I think that folks that took advantage of some of the chaos and anger, I understand the frustrations of the communities. But the looting and that type of violence, it doesn’t help advance the cause.”
Bera spoke to the Citizen shortly after House and Senate Democrats unveiled legislation for major police reform in America in the wake of Floyd’s killing.
The Justice in Policing Act calls for the creation of a national registry of police misconduct, prohibiting the use of neck restrains by police, eliminating certain no-knock warrants, and the lowering of legal standards for pursuing criminal and civil penalties for police misconduct.
Bera noted his support for the proposed Justice in Policing Act.
“I do think there has to be checks and balances, just like in any profession,” he said. “For me as a physician, there (are) registries of bad physicians, physicians that are scrutinized. They’re held accountable.”
Bera referred to the introduction of the legislation as a “necessary first step.”
“This legislation will start going through the (House) Judiciary Committee and getting marked up, and hopefully in the next week or two, we will get a chance to debate it on the floor and vote,” he said.
Bera expressed his desire for racist police officers to be eliminated from serving in communities.
“If there are bad cops or if there are unconscious prejudices or biases, how can we surface those and either address them or make sure if there are racist cops, they’re not serving on the force?” he asked.
He added that the Floyd incident offers the opportunity for the repairing of any frayed relationships between law enforcement agencies and communities.
Buzz Patterson
Patterson also shared his thoughts on Floyd’s death.
“I think it’s obvious that particular situation is unconscionable and horrid, and that sort of violence from law enforcement in this nation in 2020 is simply uncalled for and should be condemned at the highest levels,” he said. “I would hope and pray that the police officers who were involved – not only the one that killed Floyd, but also the others who watched – will also be held accountable.”
“That being said, I think that to color our law enforcement across the nation and here in Sacramento with the same broad brush would do an injustice to those who have been police officers or law enforcement in the past or will be in the future.”
Patterson also spoke against the call to defund law enforcement agencies.
“I firmly believe the calls from the Left for defunding police departments is reckless, it’s irrational, it’s dangerous and has no place in our society,” he said. “In today’s society, we can’t absorb the lack of law enforcement to protect the innocent.”
Patterson noted a drastic change in how many people are evaluating police.
“I don’t how we as a society, we as a culture can go from we support our first responders, they’ve been remarkable in their response to COVID-19, and now a couple of weeks later we’re saying we should be defunding all police departments because they’re all evil and their oppressive,” he said. “I don’t know how it got there in society and I think it’s irrational and reckless.”
As for the proposed Justice in Policing Act, Patterson expressed opposition.
“Looking at this bill, I believe law enforcement should be a local issue,” he said. “States, cities, townships, they should all have the right and the responsibility to do their own policing.
“We shouldn’t have federal Congress trying to dictate what happens at the Elk Grove level, for example, or Citrus Heights level or Fair Oaks or Folsom. I think it should be (those places’) responsibilities to have their police departments answer to those kind of penalties.”
However, Patterson said he believes that the current limited liability to take police officers to court should be reviewed.
“I do believe we should relook that and think about the bad cops,” he said. “For example, this guy apparently in Minneapolis had 18 previous episodes and really shouldn’t have been a police officer.
“I don’t care what profession you’re in, if you are an Air Force pilot or you’re a police officer or you’re a doctor or a nurse, you had 17 or 18 previous incidents that you’ve been reprimanded for, you probably shouldn’t be in that profession, and this guy shouldn’t have been in that position that he was in Minneapolis and killed George Floyd.”
Patterson noted that he “applauds” supporters of peaceful protests, but is upset by vandalism and looting associated with some of those protests.
“I flew in the Air Force for 20 years as a pilot to defend the rights for citizens in this country to have freedom of speech, and I will take that to my grave,” he said. “I did not fly in the Air Force for 20 years as an Air Force pilot to watch fellow citizens burn and loot and destroy and hurt those citizens.”
Patterson added that he does not hold protestors responsible.
“I think it’s more of a situation where agitators, some of them paid, are there to incite chaos and incite violence,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, because these agitators use these protests as a means to create anarchy and to create chaos and create destruction.”
As for how he believes Congress should address the social unrest spurred by Floyd’s death and associated incidents of the past, Patterson called for reverence.
“I think Congress should be reverent of the lives that have been lost,” he said. “Congress should be reverent of the fact that there have been issues in the past and that there are issues currently that need to be addressed in terms of how minorities are treated by law enforcement.
“Again, I don’t think it’s Congress’s prerogative or responsibility to be dictating how law enforcement is done at the local level.”
