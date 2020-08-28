About a dozen demonstrators on Aug. 20 joined an Elk Grove rally led by Robert “Buzz” Patterson, the Republican candidate in California’s 7th Congressional District race.
They stood on the sidewalk outside the Elk Grove Unified School District’s headquarters, the Trigg Education Center, and urged the district to reopen their campuses for the new school year that started this month.
Several of them held signs that bore messages such as “Save our economy, open schools!” and “Remote learning hurts our kids.” They also chanted, “Get our kids back to school,” while many drivers honked in approval while passing them on Elk Grove-Florin Road.
“We are trying to raise awareness that the parents should be in charge of how our kids are educated, not school unions and Gavin Newsom,” Patterson told the Citizen.
Elk Grove Unified’s 67 campuses have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district’s 64,000 students are now undergoing distance learning practices, such as staying home and taking online classes. Similar practices are being performed by school districts and colleges across California.
Early this summer, the Elk Grove school board reviewed plans to reopen campuses this fall and offer a new education model that would have students attend school on half-days and then resume their classes online. This solution was designed to keeping social distancing at school to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Last month, Elk Grove school district officials then shelved that plan and opted to only have distance learning at their schools at the beginning of the new school year.
Sacramento County public health and education officials on July 15 called upon the county’s school districts to keep their campuses closed in August, due to a rise in confirmed COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Under state policy, Sacramento County campuses will remain closed as long as the county is on the state’s monitoring list for COVID-19 cases.
As of Aug. 26, the county reportedly had 16,742 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March and 259 deaths. Elk Grove had 1,717 cases and 16 deaths during that same period. Sacramento County’s public health staff reported there are 222 people hospitalized for COVID-19 across the county and 58 of them are being held in Intensive Care Units, as of Aug. 26. The county has 1.5 million residents.
Patterson’s ‘Get Kids
Back to School’ rally
This month, Patterson launched a campaign as the “Back 2 School Guy” to urge school districts across California’s 7th Congressional district to reopen their campuses. His Aug. 20 rally in Elk Grove was this school campaign’s kickoff.
“This is just the beginning, we want to hit all of the school districts,” Patterson said.
During his interview, he said that 71% of parents surveyed across the country in an Education Next poll believe that online learning is subpar. Patterson mentioned that his son’s high school basketball season was canceled this year and he’s also the editor-in-chief of his school’s newspaper. He directed much of his criticism to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“He’s in jeopardy of losing his entire senior year because Gavin Newsom just deems it unimportant,” Patterson said.
He emphasized that parents should have the choice of sending their children to school or to have them stay home and take online classes. Patterson said that the issue of education goes beyond party lines.
“It’s an American and a Californian thing, this crosses party lines,” he said. “All parents should be in charge of their children’s education, no matter what their party affiliation is.”
Patterson’s opponent in the Congressional race, U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, told the Citizen early this month that he respects the Elk Grove school district’s decision to keep its campuses closed. Bera is a physician and a former Sacramento County chief medical officer.
“I’m going to leave it up to the professionals,” he said. “I think that the politicians should stay out of this and leave it to the school board members, the superintendents working with the families, with the safety of the children and the staff.”
At Patterson’s rally, parent Marcella Singh told the Citizen that her children’s school is already experiencing technical problems with their online classes, such as frozen computer screens.
“There is a lot of wasted instruction time just because of the technology,” she said.
Singh noted that many students also stay home alone all day long while their parents work.
“They’re not getting the same level of instruction they would have (at school),” she said. “The teachers are working their tails off and they’re doing their best, but the students need to be back in classrooms.”
