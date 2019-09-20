The owners of a Stockton-based concrete company on Sept. 11 told the Elk Grove City Council that a complaint against them for cracked concrete on the city’s aquatics center project could unfairly force them out of business.
“The city’s conduct has put (that company) in the position that we are being forced to close the doors, and lay off all of our employees,” said Brian Erickson, co-owner of Big B Construction.
Two months ago, Elk Grove city officials filed the civil complaint in the Sacramento Superior Court against the contractors and subcontractors of the aquatics center. They also called for a jury trial related to alleged design deficiencies. The city claims that improper installation led to the cracks in the center’s concrete.
The defendants in the complaint are the California-based firms, Arntz Builders, Willdan Engineering, SWA Sausalito, and Big B Construction.
This $42 million aquatics center, which is located on Civic Center Drive, just south of Elk Grove Boulevard, opened last May, following a yearlong delay. It includes an Olympic-sized pool with springboards and dive, an instructional pool, a recreation pool, built-in seating, associated structures, and many thousands of feet of concrete.
Brian Erickson, co-owner of Big B Construction, which provided concrete for the facility, told the council that he is aware that the situation will likely head to court.
Erickson also noted that the city previously acknowledged that the cracked concrete was not the fault of his company.
“After Big B was told to stop (their work), it was acknowledged by the city construction manager and (many) emails that the cause of the cracking was related to the design, not Big B Construction methods,” he said. “The city redesigned the concrete. If it was not a design issue, why would the city redesign the concrete?
“Despite knowing it was a design issue, the city issued a directive to Big B and Arntz (Builders) to remove and replace the concrete.”
While holding back tears, Dori Erickson, Brian’s wife and co-owner of the business, told the council that the issue with the concrete is causing financial hardships for her family.
“It’s putting us out of business,” she said. “We’ve financed our house; we’ve cashed in our 401Ks to keep our company afloat. We are a small business. You try taking a $1.8 million hit when you’re a small business.”
Dori Erickson had stronger words about this matter during an interview with the Citizen earlier this week.
“City officials are committing a crime and putting us out of business in the process,” she said. “We have (had other legal challenges against the company), but not to this blatant disregard for the law. It’s against the law to hold a contractor responsible for a design flaw. And we have internal emails from them discussing the design flaws.”
Brian Erickson echoed his wife’s claim that the city has cost his family a lot of money.
“They never did pay us for the (concrete repair), and we’re out almost $2 million of our own money,” he said. “Even after all that, they sued us, but they can’t tell us what they’re suing us for.
“We’ve asked them 20 times to tell us what we did wrong. If (the concrete) has already been taken out and replaced, how can we be sued for that? And they can’t give us an answer.”
As for the city of Elk Grove, the city staff will not comment on pending litigation.
