About 200 people gathered on Oct. 12 to celebrate the 82 years of life of Elaine Wright.
The prominent, longtime community volunteer died at the age of 82 on Sept. 28.
Her celebration of life’s setting at the pavilion at Elk Grove Regional Park was fitting, considering that Wright served for a decade on the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) Board. For part of that time, she served as the board’s president.
The CSD operates Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system, as well as the Cosumnes Fire Department, which serves Elk Grove and Galt.
Wright, who moved to Elk Grove in 1961, was also a former president of the Elk Grove Historical Society and the Elk Grove and Rio Cosumnes Soroptimist International clubs, an Elk Grove Book Club member, and grand marshal of the 2019 Elk Grove Western Festival Parade.
She and her husband Jim, who preceded her in death, were honored in 2007 as Elk Grove Citizens of the Year.
Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli, who was one of the event’s main speakers, described Wright as an inspirational person who led by example.
“I think about how much she was a gift to this community,” he said. “She really was an inspiration. I’ve had the opportunity to be fortunate in my life to have known countless folks, but Elaine is one of those that rises to the top of my memory.”
Marlene McKell acknowledged the crowd that assembled to celebrate the life of her mother, who she described as kind and sweet.
“I know she has gone to a better place where she is with so many of her loved ones,” she said.
Wright’s other daughter, Marilyn Wright, shared various details about her mother’s life.
She said that her mother, who grew up in the Los Angeles County city of Bellflower, had an idyllic 1950s upbringing and enjoyed a typical lifestyle of a Southern California teenager with trips to the beach every weekend.
“I loved to hear stories about her life as a teen in the 1950s, listening to Elvis – her favorite singer – and going to sock hops,” she said.
Marilyn noted that her mother met her then-future husband during a high school football game when she was 16 years old, and that they got married a year later.
Wright, who had three children – Marilyn, Marlene and Steven – was a proud mother and wife, who experienced tragedy in 2008 with the death of her son, followed 18 months later by the death of her husband.
“She never got over their passing and missed them both every day,” Marilyn said.
Marilyn mentioned that her mother enjoyed crafts, cooking, shopping, wine tasting and spending time with her relatives, and that she became a Green Bay Packers fan since it was also her son’s favorite football team.
She described her mother as a woman who loved Elk Grove, had many friends in the community, and loved to socialize.
“We could never take a quick trip to the grocery store,” she recalled. “She would stop and talk to anyone and everyone. Sometimes, it was annoying, but looking back, I am so proud of who she was and what was important to her – this community,” Marilyn said.
“There isn’t anyone I know that loves Elk Grove more than my mom,” she added.
Marilyn mentioned that her mother demonstrated her love for Elk Grove through the many organizations and activities that she served.
“She was so proud of her community and would do just about any volunteer activity if asked, from working at Project R.I.D.E. to selling tickets for the Lions Club crab feed,” she said.
Marilyn noted that some of her mother’s proudest honors were the dedication of the Elaine and Jim Wright Park, being named the Elk Grove Citizen’s Woman of the Year, and being inducted into the Elk Grove Community Council’s Elk Grove Hall of Fame.
Concluding her speech, Marilyn expressed appreciation to the community.
“Thank you to the community of Elk Grove, ‘The Village’ as I call it, that provided a wonderful life for my mom and our family,” she said. “We thank you for being here today to honor and celebrate Elaine’s life.”
