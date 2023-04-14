The Citizen visited the streets of Elk Grove this week to listen to what local residents have to say about Measure E, the city’s newly implemented sales tax measure. That new tax went into effect on April 1.
By way of its approval by local voters in last November’s election, this measure increased the city’s overall sales tax by 1-cent per dollar. Elk Grove’s new total sales tax rate is 8.75%.
This sales tax increase is estimated to annually generate $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
Elk Grove resident D’Andre Berry told the Citizen that he would mostly like the funds to be used to address homelessness and improve parks.
“(Addressing) homelessness I think (is) important,” he said. “I think that’s a huge challenge beyond the city of Elk Grove. But if something could be done to assist those in need, I think that’s always good. And parks, right? This is a family kind of city. So, you’ve got kids, right? And, obviously, you see, I have kids, so just the more we can kind of continue to keep up their parks is great.”
Elk Grove resident Jordan Norris is also supportive of Measure E funds being used for homelessness.
“I have heard a lot of just extra homeless incidents going on around here,” he said. “My wife is very attuned on the community website that she (visits), and that’s what I hear most. (Above) anything, that would be my main concern.”
Steve and Shelly Lima, who also live in Elk Grove, shared their thoughts on Measure E funding.
“Obviously, parks and just the homeless (issue) has always been a constant issue,” Steve said. “Yeah, so take care of those things.”
“I think we have a lot of really good parks right now, but definitely police and fire (is important for) safety,” Shelly added. “And (also) ensure that homeless(ness) is taken care of. It’s something that is always there. It’s more than homeless(ness). It’s mental health and substance abuse. Homeless(ness) is an end result.”
Elk Grove resident Stephon Patillo noted that he would also like Measure E funds to assist homelessness.
“Ever since the (COVID-19) pandemic, I’ve been seeing a lot more (homeless people),” he said. “(But) I support that (new tax). I’m thankful for wherever it goes to as long as it’s going to inspire and bring something positive.”
Ken Inclan, who recently moved to Elk Grove, mentioned that he likes the idea of spending tax dollars on homeless people in Elk Grove, as long as those funds are helping them to have long-term progression.
“I don’t want to see it go to (the) homeless if it’s people that are just literally going to use it to get by until the next time,” he said.
Another Elk Grove resident, Abraham Kalapurayil, mentioned that he hopes that the Measure E funds are used wisely.
“I don’t mind the 1% tax, if it’s truly put into good use, not like all these administrative overhead, all that stuff,” he said. “But if it’s truly going to the things that we need, like police, schools, those kind of things, I don’t mind.”
Kalapurayil noted that he is most interested in the funds being used for crime reduction.
Michelle Foster, who works in Elk Grove, but lives in a different city, mentioned that she is supportive of the new tax for the betterment of Elk Grove.
“I think that it could be really useful if the money is actually used (for) different projects in Elk Grove,” she said. “Yeah, definitely (funding for) police officers (and the) fire department (would be good).”
Foster added that she has faith in the city’s Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
“I trust the committee,” she said. “I think it’s a great group of people, and I believe in Elk Grove and I believe in the committee that they voted on and that they picked the people wisely.”
Last month, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, with the approval of the City Council, appointed seven community members to serve on that committee.
As an advisory body, the committee is responsible for independently reviewing Measure E-generated revenue and expenditures, and presenting annual reports to the City Council and the Elk Grove community.
An Elk Grove man, who chose to identify himself only as Brian, told the Citizen that he does not like the additional taxation.
“We already give enough money to taxes and we’ve already given enough money to everything,” he said. “There’s no reason they should take $1 more, because they don’t do nothing with the money we have.
“We have the worst roads, we have the worst everything. So, you’re taking 1% more to do what with it? What are you guys going to do with it? Nothing. So, 1% more? No. In fact, we should take 1% back and you guys figure out what to do with the money we’ve already given you.”
Ryan Carroll also shared his disapproval of the additional taxation.
“I think raising any (additional) taxes sucks, because there’s plenty of money already there and all they do is waste it,” he said. “They won’t (use the new tax money wisely). I work for the state. Money is wasted.”
Not all people interviewed for this article had strong opinions on the Measure E tax.
For instance, Elk Grove resident Bob Bustos mentioned that he takes a neutral approach to the new tax.
“I just go with the flow,” he said. “I’m not a real political person. I don’t have a strong opinion on it one way or the other.”
