Park officials prohibited fishing at Elk Grove Regional Park’s small lake this summer and early fall in order to protect waterfowl from being harmed by fishing debris. This moratorium was approved in April and is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 18.
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) staff on Sept. 19 invited community members to share their ideas on fishing at the lake and how to protect the lake’s waterfowl. They held this meeting at the park provider’s administration headquarters in Elk Grove.
The CSD staff plans to present the public feedback to the CSD board later this fall so they can decide on whether to keep or end the moratorium.
“It’s a very good start, they’re on their way,” DeAna Melilli, an attendee and a volunteer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department, said about the meeting’s results.
Elk Grove Regional Park’s lake was a popular fishing destination for decades and was regularly stocked with trout and catfish by the state’s fish and wildlife staff as part of the state’s “Fishing in the City” program.
A CSD staff member emphasized to the Sept. 19 meeting’s attendees, who included fishermen, they are not causing the troubles at the lake.
“You’re generally responsible people who are using the facility the way it was intended to be used,” said Josh Branco, a CSD management analyst. “What we’re looking to do is to improve the experience for everyone at the park.”
The CSD staff displayed several baggies that contained hooks, fishing line, lures, and a small knife on a table at the meeting. They collected the trash from the lake area to show why the moratorium was enforced.
The staff also showed photographs of ducks and geese that swallowed fishing line and suffered wing deformities from eating processed foods they were fed by humans. One photograph showed a turtle that had a fishing hook caught in its mouth.
“We’re not making this up, this is a serious problem and we need to come up with a solution,” Branco said.
Fish planting problems
Attendees mentioned seeing fishermen who followed state wildlife staff to the lake when they “planted” or restocked the lake with fish. They recalled seeing some fishermen use several fishing rods and also bringing buckets to take home large bounties of fish.
One attendee called them, “fishing scabs,” and he suspected they are responsible for leaving behind fishing debris that can harm local wildlife. Another attendee questioned their intent for fishing.
“Are you running a fish market, or are you there for a nice time?” he said.
The CSD staff mentioned the idea of enforcing fishing limits at the lake where fishermen would be restricted to catching five catfish or trout, and two of other fish species.
Attendee Randy Bekker argued that limit is too high, particularly for large families that fish at the lake. He said that he and his children only fished at the lake for recreation and they never took home their catches.
“I just want to have a fun time with my kids and give them an opportunity to learn something,” Bekker said.
During the meeting, he also proposed that the parks staff allow fishing a few days after the state restocks the lake with fish. He also suggested that fishing only be permitted during the warm weather months.
“It would also give the CSD the opportunity to work on any fine-tuning,” Bekker said.
Other regulations proposed by the CSD staff included limiting to one fishing rod per person, banning artificial lures, only allowing barbless hooks and lead-free weights, and prohibiting fishermen from cleaning their catch at the park.
Should Pirate’s Island be closed?
Later in the meeting, the CSD staff mentioned the idea of closing public access to Pirate’s Island, which sits in the lake’s eastern side. Branco said this move could provide a “safe spot” for the ducks and geese at the park.
Early this year, the CSD board heard complaints about dogs chasing birds there, as well as children collecting ducks as if they were Easter eggs.
A few attendees disagreed with the closure – one said that Pirate’s Island was not originally intended to be a bird refuge.
Bekker said that food from park visitors is what attracts geese to the park and the migratory birds won’t stay at the island.
“You cannot give them a sanctuary and expect them to go to that sanctuary if you feed them,” he said. “You’ll have birds going to an area that was meant for children.”
Steve Sims, the CSD’s director of parks and neighborhood services, said that his staff will share the meeting’s feedback with the CSD board as soon as Oct. 16 or as late as Nov. 13.
