The city of Elk Grove and the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) will host four conversation sessions with the community this month to discuss elements of the Elk Grove voter-approved sales tax measure that’s known as Measure E.
Measure E – aka the Elk Grove Safety and Quality of Life Measure – was passed in last November’s citywide general election. As a result, Elk Grove’s total tax rate will be increased from 7.75% to 8.75% on April 1.
This sales tax increase is estimated to annually generate $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
Measure E requires an independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee, mandatory financial audits, and public disclosure of spending to help ensure that all funds are responsibly and locally spent.
Each of the in-person Measure E sessions will be held at the District56 center at 8230 Civic Center Drive, beginning at 6 p.m. No registration is required.
Christal Love-Lazard, the city’s community engagement and government relations manager, told the Citizen that the sessions will offer opportunities for community discussion, and that city and CSD staff will be present to answer questions at each of these sessions.
“Residents can come and ask questions, or get clarification or tell us what you like or don’t like about the various projects; sort of weigh in on this,” she said. “So, this is all before the city even starts to collect the revenue, and before we’ve developed our expenditure plan of what we want to spend the money on.”
A press release for the Measure E sessions notes that city and Cosumnes CSD staff are committed to “transparency, listening to residents’ priorities, preserving Elk Grove’s quality of life, and doing so in a way that maintains fiscal discipline,” and that hosting these meetings aligns with these objectives.
The first of the sessions will be presented on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and the conversation topics will be reducing crime/improving 911, police, fire, medical emergency and disaster response, and youth crime prevention.
Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis and Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez will give brief speeches on the current state of public safety and various issues, as well as potential strategies or projects that could be funded by Measure E.
The following meeting, on Monday, Feb. 13, will be focused on economic development: attracting and retaining businesses and jobs.
A discussion on the topic of addressing homelessness will be held on Monday, Feb. 27.
Love-Lazard explained the approach to that session.
“This third meeting is more of like, how do we start to not just respond to calls, but how do we start to address the causes of homelessness to actually start reducing the numbers of individuals who are experiencing homelessness?” she said.
“If you look at the raw numbers, Elk Grove has (about) 130 or 150 people experiencing homelessness within our city, which is not a large number compared to (other parts of the county). But because this had been identified as a community priority, we want to have the conversation.”
Love-Lazard added that she believes homelessness will probably emerge as one of the topics in the first session’s discussion on public safety.
The final session, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, will have the conversation topic of maintaining streets and parks.
Love-Lazard also explained the approach to that session.
“(In) this last (session), we’ll touch on road improvements, and things that we hear a lot at (City) Council meetings, and also park maintenance, the need for new parks, maybe the need for new roads, different things like that,” she said. “So, traffic congestion will probably come up in that one a lot.”
All of the sessions will include a brief overview of Measure E, its purpose and timeline, and how it fits into the overall financing and project planning for the city.
Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee to form next month
Love-Lazard also spoke about the city’s Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee, which will be established next month.
“That’s a little different than these workshops, but I will say that the timeline for that is kind of now, too,” she said. “So, that’s something that if people are financially inclined, and they want to join that group, I think it’s up on the vacancy, like on the city website now. But there will definitely be something broadcast.”
The upcoming formation of this committee was made possible through the Elk Grove City Council’s Jan. 25 passing of a resolution to establish this group.
The Citizens’ Oversight Committee is an advisory body that independently reviews Measure E-generated revenue and expenditures, and presents annual reports to the City Council and the Elk Grove community.
In his presentation to the council during their Jan. 25 meeting, Matthew Paulin, the city’s finance director, expressed the importance of the committee’s annual reports.
“Those reports are a really good distillation of kind of the story on what’s happening with those revenues and expenditures, to tell that story to the community,” he said. “And (the committee will) review the annual independent audit to make sure that we’ve accounted for everything appropriately.”
Paulin added that the committee will not direct staff on how to use Measure E funding or make recommendations on spending priorities.
To help guide the city’s spending of Measure E funds, the city’s staff used community input to develop a list of community needs and priorities.
Those needs and priorities were divided into three categories: public safety, roads and parks safety, and quality of life.
Listed under the category of public safety are reducing crime, addressing homelessness, improving 911, police, fire, and emergency disaster and emergency medical response, and enhancing programs to combat youth crime and gang prevention.
The roads and parks safety category includes maintaining pothole repair and enhancing major roads to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.
Suggestions within the quality of life category are clean and safe picnic areas, and attracting and maintaining local businesses and jobs.
The five members of the Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee will be appointed by the City Council next month. The deadline to apply is March 1.
Council Member Sergio Robles mentioned that he is looking forward to the establishment of this committee.
“I’m excited to see (the committee) and I hope that we have a lot of people applying for this position,” he said. “This is very important. I also hope that we select people who won’t always agree with us, because that’s what makes government work.”
