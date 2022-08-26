With the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society currently exploring the possibility of moving the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove, the community was invited to share their thoughts on this proposal during a special Elk Grove City Council meeting.
This well-attended gathering was held at the District56 community center on Aug. 17.
The site for this proposed project is in south Elk Grove, off Highway 99 at the northwest corner of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway.
That land was purchased by the city of Elk Grove earlier this year. The property totals 100 acres, of which about 70 acres is proposed for the zoo – about 60 acres for animal habitat and 10 acres for parking.
A six-month feasibility study was also completed earlier this year. It identified a potential relocation of the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove as a viable option.
The Sacramento Zoo has been in Sacramento’s William Land Park since 1927. However, due to the current, small, 14.7-acre size of the zoo and the facility’s lack of its own parking lot, the zoological society made multiple attempts to move the zoo to a suitable, expanded site.
If approved, the Elk Grove zoo could be constructed and opened in 2027.
During the meeting, attendees visited various conversation stations where they learned details about the zoo’s potential move to Elk Grove and details about the site.
As part of the event, local residents and others visited various stations, each of which presented a different aspect of the proposed zoo. Those stations had themes such as “Why a new zoo?,” “What is in the process?,” and “The proposed site.”
At the latter named station, it was noted that a series of roundabouts would guide drivers to the zoo’s entrance and parking lots on the west side of the property.
The project would include the construction of a new street on the western side of the property, and a 40-foot buffer on the west side of Lotz Parkway.
It was also presented that the area is planned to be very bicycle and pedestrian-friendly.
Guests also had the opportunity to share their input, including what features they would like to see at a zoo in Elk Grove.
Using large sheets of paper provided at the stations, guests wrote down their ideas and questions with felt tip markers.
One guest wrote: “Animals should have as much space as possible. Kids can go to another park to play.”
On the same page was the question: “What else can the zoo and city do to help conserve water resources?”
Another guest expressed a desire for the potential zoo to have a partnership with the local school district to provide educational offerings for students.
Other suggestions included having a shuttle to the zoo from Elk Grove Regional Park, and having self-guided tours in multiple languages.
Elk Grove resident Leanne Pratt Andersen told the Citizen that she is excited about the possibility of a zoo being built in Elk Grove.
“We’re pretty excited about it, because (the proposed site) is right by where we live right now,” she said. “So, it would be nice to have a zoo close by with the two kids. We go to the (Sacramento) Zoo probably like four or five times a year. We would probably go to (a zoo in Elk Grove) about once a month. It would be good to have a bigger zoo to go to, as well.”
Sacramento resident Randy Short mentioned that it is important to give the zoo’s animals more room to roam.
“I’ve always wanted more room for the zoo,” he said. “This is the capital of California, and our zoo, the size of it, is a disgrace.”
Judy Sala, an Elk Grove resident, said that she is also excited about the possibility that a new zoo could be built in Elk Grove.
“We are so excited the zoo (could be) coming to Elk Grove,” she said. “We’ve seen a lot of changes in the years we’ve lived here, and they’re all wonderful. The environment will be so friendly to the animals, but also they’re looking at things like educational opportunities.”
Bill Meyer, a Sheldon resident, hopes that environmental issues would be presented and discussed with children at the potential Elk Grove zoo.
“There’s so much evidence that kids are being worried now about climate change and where we’re going, environment, stuff like this,” he said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to give them a discussion that’s very practical that they can deal with. And they can look forward, not only to learning about the issues, but what can be done.”
Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen referred to the potential zoo as “one of those transformational projects for the city.”
“It will be a great entertainment facility for families and individuals, but as you heard tonight, connecting the conservation and education,” he said. “And so, it was important to get the community’s input, because we want this (to be) something that the community gets to partake in the planning of something so transformational.”
Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs expressed his satisfaction with the evening’s event.
“This is a great first step to engage the community about a potential new zoo for the entire region right here in Elk Grove,” he said.
Jacobs added that there is a lot of excitement surrounding the zoo’s proposed relocation to Elk Grove.
“This has been going back and forth for 20 years, and this is the closest the zoo has got to finding a new home,” he said. “So, we’re excited, obviously, at the zoo, and we’re excited to be working with the city of Elk Grove on this project.”
The zoo project’s plans for its financing as well as its conceptual designs and environmental impact report are currently being developed and could take 18 to 24 months to complete.
