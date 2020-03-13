Concerns over the coronavirus (COVD-19) prompted the Elk Grove city staff to postpone two city-sponsored events this month. They did not announce the new event dates, as of press time.
The city postponed the concert, “Peace & Love: A Musical Revue of the 60s,” which was to take place on March 20 at the Sun Grove Church. Another postponed event was the Home Energy Efficiency Expo that was scheduled for March 21 at The Center at District56.
The Optimist Club of Elk Grove announced on March 10 they canceled their 39th annual Crab & Shrimp Feed fundraiser that was set for March 14. Organizers said they will offer refunds and noted that supporters can also donate their ticket purchases to the club. Proceeds will support the annual Child Spree event that provides back-to-school supplies and clothing to children from local families in need.
“We as a club came together and made a decision, one that none of us liked, however, one we felt needed to be made in abundance of caution and respect for our community,” Optimist Club President Charlie Sleep said in a statement.
The club plans to bring back the crab feed in March 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.