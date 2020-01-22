City to host grand opening of community center
The Elk Grove city staff will have the grand opening of their long-awaited community center called, The Center at District56, on Thursday, Jan. 23.
This facility is a part of the city’s District56 site that also includes the Elk Grove Aquatic Center, a veterans’ hall, and the new home of the Senior Center of Elk Grove.
Last month, a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony and the city’s inaugural IllumiNATION Holiday Festival were held outside the community center.
The grand opening’s festivities will begin with a 4:30 p.m. ceremony, followed by refreshments.
District56 is at 8230 Civic Center Drive.
Nominees needed for Mayor’s Volunteer Awards
Every year, the mayor of Elk Grove honors residents and local groups for their volunteer work for the Elk Grove community. The Elk Grove city staff is now seeking nominees for the 2020 Elk Grove Mayor’s Volunteer Awards. Honorees will be recognized by the Elk Grove City Council later this year.
Nominees must have one or more of these qualities: a commitment to volunteerism through work in a special project or ongoing activities; a demonstration of great leadership, creativity or hard work in serving others; or being a role model who inspired others.
The award categories are: Residents, Neighborhoods and Community Groups, Social and Community Services, Culture and Heritage, Sports and Recreation, Service Organizations, and Young Volunteer of the Year.
Nomination forms can be accessed at the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org. These forms are due by Friday, March 6. For more information, contact Carolyn Cohen, (916) 478-2201.
