With the Elk Grove City Council’s recent decision to accept applications for all five of the city’s Planning Commission seats, three of the commissioners shared their thoughts on that action.
The proposal to open the Planning Commission seats to any resident who desires to apply was presented by Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen during the City Council’s Dec. 9 meeting. That was her first council meeting as Elk Grove’s new mayor.
The current planning commissioners were invited to reapply for their seats. Appointments for these positions will be made by Singh-Allen, and reviewed for Council approval, during their Feb. 10 council meeting.
While presenting her proposal to the council on Dec. 9, Singh-Allen recognized that there is currently no term limit to the length of time that a commissioner can serve. She added that opening the seats for anyone to apply presents “a good opportunity to let others serve.”
Singh-Allen described the Planning Commission as a commission that makes important land-use policy decisions that “help shape and guide our city.”
Commission Vice Chair George Murphey, the most senior member of the commission, told the Citizen that he plans on reapplying for his seat.
Murphey, who began serving on the commission in 2006, mentioned that the current opening of the seats is a different form of “what has been done in the past.”
“Usually, we got a call (from the city clerk) asking us if we have intentions of staying on or not when there’s a new election cycle,” he said. “If we decide to stay on, nothing more, nothing said. If we tell them we’re going to retire, then they will open that particular post up.
“This is really nothing new. It’s just a different form of reorganization. I wasn’t taken by surprise of the manner it was done. It’s just never been so publicly expressed, opening up all five seats at one time.”
Murphey added that he believes it is important to retain at least some of the commissioners, to keep “institutional knowledge.”
“If they had a total changeover, you can imagine when it comes to big projects such as the (California Northstate University hospital project), and the Housing Element (which assesses the city’s housing needs), it would probably be a bunch of deer in the headlights,” he said. “(Having five new commissioners) could totally change the direction of the city.
“I do find it a little bit curious that it would be opening up to potentially five new seats with some of the projects we’ve got coming up.”
Murphey mentioned that there is a lot of value in having experience with following a project from beginning to completion, amending the zoning code, and working with the city’s General Plan.
“We have some continuity of policy procedure – the new learn from the old, so to speak – and so I think that’s my biggest concern,” he said.
Commissioner Mackenzie Wieser, who has already reapplied for her seat, referred to the opening of the five seats as “not a bad idea.”
“It’s going to be positive for the city to consider new applicants for these seats,” she said. “I do think that those of us who would like to serve will be offered the opportunity to continue to serve. But I guess we won’t know until February.”
Although Wieser supports the council’s action to consider all five commission seats, she told the Citizen that she questions whether the timing of this action could have been better.
“I wonder if we’ll continue to keep the two seats in a district or if waiting until we redistricted would be a good time to shuffle the seats,” she said. “I don’t know if now is the right time.”
Currently, all four of the city’s districts are represented by the commission. Wieser and Commissioner Tony Lin both represent District 4, which covers the East Franklin, eastern Laguna, Madeira, and Laguna Ridge communities.
Wieser, who is the second longest tenured commissioner, having joined the commission in 2017, also spoke in favor of retaining at least some of the commissioners.
“The expertise of a more (experienced) planning commissioner is extremely beneficial for a new commissioner coming in,” she said.
Wieser expressed her appreciation for Murphey’s experience on the commission.
“I think having George’s tenure on the commission is really critical to the success of all of us,” she said. “I have the utmost admiration for him and he has been nothing but a wonderful mentor to me. So, I was considering stepping down myself, if he did not allude to the fact that he wanted to continue.
“Hopefully the two of us can remain and whoever Mayor Singh-Allen would like to fill the (other) seats that she works diligently on filling them with (new commissioners) or keeping the commission the same. I think it will be interesting to see it play out.”
Commissioner Tony Lin, who began serving on the commission last February, told the Citizen that he is supportive of the council’s decision to accept applications for the commission seats.
“I’m OK with that,” he said. “I will certainly reapply and I will try to work with the new mayor and, of course, the City Council members. To me, this is totally fine. It is the way it’s supposed to be.”
Lin additionally expressed his desire that at least some of the commissioners keep their seats, and he noted that he is supportive of having Murphey retain his seat on the commission.
Lin mentioned that he is hopeful to retain his own seat on the commission.
“I like the job,” he said. “I want to continue to serve the city of Elk Grove, but it’s all about the mayor’s decision.”
As for the tenure of the other commissioners, Commission Chair Andrew Shuck was appointed to the commission last April, and Commissioner Sergio Robles filled the vacancy of former, longtime Commissioner Frank Maita two months ago.
Shuck and Robles did not respond to the Citizen’s request for comment by the deadline for this article.
The city will be accepting applications for the Planning Commission through Feb. 3, or until such time as sufficient applications have been received.
A fact sheet and application are available at the City Clerk’s office, 8401 Laguna Palms Way, and through the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
