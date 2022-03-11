California Northstate University (CNU), which has a medical campus in Elk Grove, on March 1 had its college of medicine placed on probation by the academic accreditation agency, Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME).
This university’s college of medicine was placed in a two-year probationary period and listed by the agency as “pending – provisional, on probation.”
The recent probation followed an announcement in January that the university had been denied full accreditation and would later be evaluated. CNU’s recent denial occurred during a reconsideration hearing. According to LCME, placing a medical institution on probation is the highest level of action against a program that is seeking full accreditation status.
Dr. Alvin Cheung, the university’s president and CEO, this week responded to the probation period.
“(CNU’s) college of medicine was under review to advance to the final step of accreditation and intends to work with the LCME to reach the final step of accreditation in the next two years,” he said.
Cheung added that while CNU’s college of medicine is on probation, the university and its colleges of pharmacy, psychology, graduate studies and dental medicine are all accredited under separate accreditations.
Although Cheung did not share a specific reason why the university’s college of medicine was denied its full accreditation, he referred to that denial as a disappointment.
“The college of medicine was very disappointed with the outcome of the LCME reconsideration,” he said. “While we were disappointed with (that) decision, the CNU college of medicine is committed to reaching final accreditation at the next LCME visit.”
In its attempt to move toward full accreditation, CNU will continue to “focus on process improvement within the college in preparation for the (next hearing),” Cheung noted.
With CNU’s plan to have a teaching hospital/medical campus built at the old Sleep Train Arena site in Sacramento, Cheung told the Citizen that the full accreditation issue has no bearing on the status of that project.
“There is no relationship between (that issue) and no effect on the timeline of the hospital project,” he said.
Cheung also assured the public that the university’s plan to open its Sacramento medical campus by late 2025 remains on pace. “Yes, absolutely,” he said. That project received unanimous final approval from the Sacramento City Council last month.
CNU previously pursued a 13-story, $750 million hospital project near its Elk Grove campus in the Stonelake neighborhood. But following opposition from neighbors, business owners and environmentalists, that controversial proposal was ultimately rejected by the Elk Grove Planning Commission last year due to that site’s existence within a 200-year floodplain.
After a later attempt to have the hospital built in Rancho Cordova, last June the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with the university and the city of Sacramento, announced the plan for the hospital/medical center to be located on property donated to CNU by the Kings.
Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby, whose council district covers the North Natomas area where the hospital is to be built, declined to comment for this article.
