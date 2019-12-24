With their desire to become more connected with the community, California Northstate University (CNU) recently formed a president’s advisory council. This group held their first meeting on Dec. 17.
CNU plans to open a $750 million to $800 million, 12-story teaching hospital next to its current campus in the Stonelake neighborhood by 2022.
Former Elk Grove Mayor Gary Davis, who serves as a community outreach representative for CNU, explained the purpose of the council.
“(CNU President and CEO Dr. Alvin) Cheung’s vision here is to be community connected, so that the university is not just in the community, but it’s part of the community,” he said.
“At the end of the day, (council members) will be knowledgeable and be able to share their spheres of influence what’s happening here on the campus. But they’ll also be able to bring that perspective back to share with Dr. Cheung and say, ‘This is what I’m hearing. Can we ask about it?’ We’ll talk about it.”
Davis was given the responsibility of choosing the council members. The current members are Gurjatinder Randhawa, Bhavan Parikh, Debra Carlton, Norm DeYoung, Kevin Cooper, Sandra Aboufares and Marie Jachino. The council could eventually have as many as 12 members.
Davis noted that in selecting the council members, his main focus was on creating a diverse group from various types of organizations.
“Although a lot of these people wear multiple hats – business person, soccer league leader – really the idea was to put a group together that reflects the Elk Grove community,” he said. “So, everyone here is a leader in their own right, and they represent a constituency, and collectively, it looks like Elk Grove.”
Among the industry roles represented on the council are realtor, community association leader, youth sports leader, and ethnic community leader.
Cheung referred to the formation of this advisory council as a “big step in the right direction.”
“I value (the council members) perspective that they will bring to the table,” he said. “Next year, and the time thereafter, we will become a very, very connecting community, and (provide) a valuable perspective about the community, so that we can integrate that into our strategic directions in ways how we can serve the community better from the medical care and services perspective.”
Support of proposed hospital
As advisory council members, the group is supportive of the university’s proposed teaching hospital.
Jachino, who serves as executive director of Elk Grove Community Food Bank Services, said that considering the growing number of seniors in the community, she identifies a greater need for a hospital to be built in Elk Grove.
Randhawa, who is a member of the Elk Grove Diversity and Inclusion Commission, explained why he wants CNU’s hospital to become a reality.
“The proposed hospital is a great idea for the (city) of Elk Grove,” he said. “From medical students to our citizens, it is a win for everyone. This gives us a great teaching environment for the eager, new doctors, and with our growing population, we need another emergency center to take care of our citizens.
“Not only that, the growing traffic we are experiencing makes it difficult to get to the next nearest hospital. On top of that, this will provide hundreds of new jobs and help our economy grow even more than we have seen in the recent years. This is something (Elk Grove) desperately needs and we need the support from everyone in our community.”
Details about the hospital
During the council’s first meeting, Cheung provided an update on the proposed hospital, which would offer intensive, acute, elective and concierge medical care.
Cheung stressed a need for the university to have its hospital built.
“The city of Elk Grove is growing, the population is growing,” he said. “You cannot have a growing city without sufficient infrastructure. Having a hospital is actually a required infrastructure for a ripened city.”
Cheung also noted that the Sacramento area ranks below the national average in the number of its hospital beds, with the local area averaging 2.0 beds per 1,000 people and the U.S. averaging 2.4 beds per 1,000 people.
If built, the hospital would feature a Level II trauma center, and 252 beds, including 30 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, another 30 beds that can be flexed up to ICU level, and 39 emergency room beds. Plans for the facility also include two trauma care rooms, with their own CT scan rooms, and a dining facility on the fourth floor.
Cheung told the council that the new building would add a much needed presence to Elk Grove’s skyline.
“I need to ask for forgiveness first before I say this: The skyline for the city of Elk Grove is a little bit boring,” he said. “There isn’t much for us to take a picture and say, ‘This is representative of the city of Elk Grove.’ Really, we don’t, OK?
“So, I try to add some spice to the city. How about that we just do a good job in creating a building that is iconic in appeal, so that we can actually begin to pay attention how do we project an image of the city of Elk Grove to the outside world. So, we figure that this (hospital) is that (image).”
The university’s CEO also told the group that the proposed hospital is designed so well that people would not get lost inside of it.
“The floor plan is so simple you just cannot get lost,” he said.
Also planned for the university’s Elk Grove campus is more event space, Cheung noted.
“We have an (indoor) event center now, but in the future we will even have a bigger (outdoor) venue for that,” he said. “The quad that we are going to have, it could easily accommodate a bit over 1,000 people for commencements (and other) ceremonies.
“Right now, we have 15,000 square feet of indoor event center (space), and at a minimum we (would) have that (at the new site).”
Cheung also mentioned that the hospital grounds would be an inviting place for the community, where they can spend leisure time, and even have a picnic beneath tall, redwood trees.
“That’s the ultimate goal of our campus is an open campus,” he said. “I think most major universities, they have that policy to make it accessible, make it as an inspiration for youngsters, (who would say), ‘Oh, one day I will come here to study.’
“We like to see ourselves as part of the community, part of the amenity of the community, and we have this spirit of welcoming members of our community to be part of our campus life.”
Cheung told the Citizen that in the event that the university’s hospital is built, the advisory council would not disband.
“We need as much perspective from the community as we can get,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.