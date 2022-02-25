California Northstate University (CNU) on Feb. 15 received unanimous final approval from the Sacramento City Council to move forward on its teaching hospital/medical center project, which was once slated for Elk Grove.
With the council’s approval of the project, CNU President and CEO Dr. Alvin Cheung told the Citizen this week that the hospital is currently on pace to open in late 2025.
“That would be a very reasonable timeline,” he said.
CNU had pursued a 13-story hospital near its Elk Grove campus in the Stonelake neighborhood. But following opposition from neighbors, business owners and environmentalists, that controversial proposal was ultimately rejected by the Elk Grove Planning Commission last year due to that site’s existence within a 200-year floodplain.
After a later attempt to have the hospital built in Rancho Cordova, last June the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with the university and the city of Sacramento, announced the plan for the hospital/medical center to be located on property donated to CNU by the Kings.
That land, which totals 35 developable acres, includes the vacant Sleep Train Arena, which served as the home of the Sacramento Kings from 1988-2015.
As part of the approved project, the old arena will be demolished.
The medical center will transform this site in Sacramento’s North Natomas area into a mix of uses. Its features will include CNU’s 400-bed hospital, dormitories, a child care center, a senior residential care facility, and supporting office, commercial and retail uses.
In his Feb. 21 interview with the Citizen, Cheung called the council’s decision a “big step” toward meeting the university’s goal of having the hospital constructed at the old arena site.
The hospital, which will include surgical and emergency services and the teaching of medical students, will feature 265 single, private occupancy beds in its first phase.
Cheung mentioned that the demolition of the arena will take six months to complete, and that this portion of the project will be followed by the grading of that site.
“We are scheduling to break ground (on that site) in October, if all goes well after the Kings arena demolition,” he said. “So, I’m very pleased that is something that we can all celebrate.”
Cheung noted that the demolition is scheduled for completion by the end of September.
The hospital will be constructed on the highest point of the old arena’s footprint. The hospital will encompass an area of about 76,000 square feet, and the project’s total square footage will be about 730,000 square feet.
Including the central utility plant, the project will be larger than the arena site, Cheung noted.
Cheung recognized that the university is taking an aggressive approach to the timeline of its project.
“I know that it is a very complex project and a lot (of) opinion out on the street is that it may take a little bit longer,” he said. “We try to think positive; we try to be strategic in planning the stages, so that we can have the hospital fully built in that time span.”
With the predevelopment portion of the project continuing to move forward, Cheung mentioned that the architectural plan is 99% complete at that level, and that the university is in the process of concluding its arrangements with the general contractor.
He additionally noted that although the hospital will not be built in Elk Grove, it will still benefit that community.
“Elk Grove would be within the secondary service area (of the hospital),” Cheung said. “So, in that regard, Elk Grove is still a part of the area that we are interested in providing the care to.”
Cheung added that CNU will continue its presence in Elk Grove.
“Not only that we’ve been here (in Elk Grove) over 10 years now, we have employees and staff and faculty, actually members of the Elk Grove community,” he said. “So, we’re always here.”
Cheung stressed the necessity for bringing a new hospital to the North Natomas area.
“Across the U.S., we have 2.5 patient beds per 1,000 population,” he said. “California is only at 1.9 (beds), and then, in areas outside of Sacramento, (there are) 6.9 beds per 1,000 (people).”
As for teaching hospitals, Cheung mentioned that CNU’s Sacramento hospital will join the University of California, Davis Medical Center as the sole medical institutions with teaching hospitals from Sacramento to the Oregon border.
The CNU hospital will become the 10th teaching hospital in California.
Cheung anticipates that the opening day of the hospital will be a joyous occasion.
“Myself included and members of the community and also the leadership within the medical community, we all feel that that will be a momentous period in a sense that we are No. 1 having a second teaching hospital in this region bolster the access and also the infrastructure,” he said. “And then, it is also a very exciting time for the medical community, because we are now having the ability to attract more biotech, more life science investments in this region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.