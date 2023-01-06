Nine Cosumnes Fire Academy recruits joined Cosumnes Fire’s ranks this week after graduating on Dec. 28. A few of them are Elk Grove natives who previously worked as interns.
Dylan Fisher, a Pleasant Grove High School graduate, was among the recruits who were sworn into the department at the District56 center during their graduation ceremony.
“You got to smile big, mi hijo!” a relative told him while he posed with family members for a photo on the graduation stage. He was assigned to duty at the Sheldon Road fire station during the following week. This is the first time he worked for a fire department.
“It feels great, it’s been a long road and I’m glad I’m finally here,” Fisher told the Citizen.” It’s been a dream since I was a kid.”
This graduation followed last September’s recruitment of “lateral” recruits or students who worked for other fire agencies. Cosumnes Fire officials are currently filling 15 vacancies in the agency who provide fire and emergency medical services for the Elk Grove and Galt communities. The most recent class of graduates will work in a yearlong probationary period before being considered for retention in the fire service.
“This (class) will definitely help with providing a more efficient service to the community; improving our response times that are a little bit behind right now,” Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez told the Citizen. “And so we want to make sure we have enough personnel to provide the service to the community.”
During his speech at the graduation, he advised the recruits on ethics such as paying close attention to detail, punctuality, and staying professional. He also mentioned situations experienced by firefighters such as hearing the rooftop noises of an attic fire, the noise of a venting propane tank, and a medical patient’s final breath.
“Never forget that your reputation can be established in seconds and may take decades to change,” the fire chief said.
The recruits spent 13 weeks practicing firefighting skills at Cosumnes Fire’s training center at East Stockton Boulevard.
“You’re entering the greatest career,” Cosumnes Vice President Jim Luttrell, a retired Sacramento firefighter, told the class. “But don’t forget who you work for, you work for the citizens of this district. Treat them as if they’re family.”
Recruit Roger Corti, in his class speech, told the audience about when he hung up a poster titled, “Believe” for him to view at home after a long day at the academy. This creation was inspired by the television show, “Ted Lasso,” which has an American football coach attempt to motivate his British soccer team.
“If I was hanging my head, my wife would go, ‘You wrote the poster, look at it,’” Corti recalled, before thanking the recruits’ loved ones for supporting them throughout the training.
As per fire department tradition, the recruits entered the ceremony by placing fire axs on a stand next to the graduation stage.
In his invocation at the ceremony, Cosumnes Fire Capt. Rick Haas told the recruits about what it means to respectfully serve the public.
“Remember as you hit the streets in the next couple of days that the person calling 911 is having what may be the hardest day of their life - it is your responsibility to make every attempt to make that day better,” he said. “You may just hold an elderly woman’s hand on the way to the hospital, you may stretch a hose line on your first shift and knock down a fire, or you may show off your fire engine to a family at the grocery store - what you are doing truly doesn’t matter, what matters is that you treat everyone, and I mean everyone, with honor, dignity, respect and kindness.
“We do not do this because it’s our job and we get paid for it - we do this because it is the right thing to do.”
