Clarabelle grinned for the camera when the city’s animal services staff celebrated National Dog Day on Aug. 26. This pit bull mix became one of the Elk Grove Animal Shelter’s earliest residents in July when an animal services officer picked up the stray dog in a Laguna neighborhood.
Koreena Walsh, a volunteer and event coordinator for the animal services staff, described the year-old dog as a “really happy-go-lucky dog.” Clarabelle underwent treatment for canine parvovirus and she is now ready to be adopted into a new home.
The animal services have a “Doggy Day Out” program that allows community members to treat a shelter dog to “field trips” in the city such as taking the animal to a park or a store. Walsh said that Clarabelle hung out with a family on National Dog Day.
The construction of Clarabelle’s home at the animal shelter is almost finished. Walsh said that the shelter’s opening date has not been set yet, but her staff is hoping to open the Union Park Way facility in late September.
To learn more about the animal services department’s programs for adoption, fostering shelter animals, and “Doggy Day Out” trips, call them at (916) 687-3042 or email them at foster4egas@elkgrovepd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.