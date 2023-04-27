With the third annual Civil War Days set to be held at the Mahon Ranch during the first weekend in May, several people protested the event during the public comment period of the Elk Grove City Council meeting on April 26.
This event, which will be presented by the Elk Grove Historical Society, the Linda Mae Mahon Lema Foundation, and the Native Sons of the Golden West, includes Civil War battle reenactments with muskets and cannon firings, horses and encampments. More than 200 Union and Confederate army reenactors will participate in this event.
Also included will be reenactors portraying people of that era such as Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, Harriet Tubman, and Sojourner Truth.
Among the speakers who protested Civil War Days at the council’s April 26 meeting was Heather Vargas who mentioned that she lives near the Mahon Ranch.
“The only and sole purpose for any Civil War celebration is to create hostility and racial divide,” she said. “They will tell you it is for educational purposes, and if that were true then persons of color, especially black people, would be involved in the content to teach and train and educate around the history surrounding the Civil War.”
Shanae Buffington, president of the California Association of Black Lawyers, told the council that her organization “strongly opposes” the reenactments at Civil War Days.
“It seeps of racial divisiveness,” she said.
Elk Grove resident Phyllis Marshal shared her reaction to viewing a sign that advertises this event.
“African Americans are subject to all types of trauma, and when I passed that sign that day, all I could think of was Elk Grove is somehow involved in glorifying the Civil War and the Confederacy,” she said. “It saddens my heart to see this.”
Following Marshall’s comment, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said that the event is scheduled to be held within Sacramento County jurisdiction and that the property does not lie within the city of Elk Grove. She also mentioned that the city is not sponsoring the event, nor has it contributed funding for it.
Vargas responded to Singh-Allen’s comment that the event will not occur within city limits.
“An imaginary line cannot be the reason that we ignore the facts and feelings and the stoking of racism that’s happening with this event,” she said.
After mentioning that the sign for the event is on private property, at the Mahon Ranch, Singh-Allen was told by Vargas there are many advertising signs for the event on public land.
Elk Grove resident Aliane Murphy-Hasan, a former vice president of the Greater Sacramento NAACP, shared her concern regarding this event.
“Please understand that we are in support of preserving history, because from the past, we learn best practices for the future; but this is not the way to do it,” she said.
Following the public speakers’ comments, Singh-Allen addressed those who spoke about Civil War Days.
“I stand in solidarity with you,” she said. “I stand with you, because I know. But in this opportunity, we have an opportunity to have those conversations like we had in our healing circle.
“Because one of the most important steps is to talk to each other, and so, I want to reach out to the organizers and facilitate a conversation, so that both sides have an understanding. But I understand the pain and suffering, and I stand with all of you.”
Jim Entrican, of the Elk Grove Historical Society, shared his thoughts about Civil War Days.
“We are presenting history for the family to enjoy – no hatred, no race,” he said. “We do not sympathize with the Confederate movement, and we are sharing history with a multinational audience.
“We sincerely hope that all who come will walk away with a better understand of what past history is, just that: past history. We all can learn from our history.
“I am proud to live in Elk Grove, as it is a multicultural city. I was born and raised here. I’m 81 years old and volunteer (for) many nonprofits. I would never do anything to upset my brothers and sisters in Elk Grove.”
Kevin Marchesi, one of the event’s reenactors, referred to Civil War Days as “educationally important,” and he explained that the event is not a celebration of the Confederate Army.
“They want to focus on ‘Confederates’ and the sympathies of ‘The Lost Cause,’ but, in fact, it is a recreation of the Union forces battling the Confederate forces,” he said.
During an agendized item at the April 26 council meeting, the council was presented with information regarding proposed event sponsorship grants.
Among the proposed allocations for nonprofit organizations was $3,000 for the Elk Grove Historical Society’s Old-Fashioned Christmas event and its Derby Day Spring Tea gathering.
Singh-Allen spoke about the historical society’s inclusion in the list of grant proposals.
“I think being consistent with our practices, be(ing) inclusive in a city welcome to all, I’m not comfortable funding that,” she said. “I would encourage a conversation to take place between the historical society, some of the organizers and maybe even our (Diversity and Inclusion Commission) commissioners. And I certainly would like to be a part of it.”
Council Member Darren Suen shared his thoughts about the organizers’ intentions in presenting Civil War Days.
“I don’t think that event was intended to be what was implied,” he said. “At least, I don’t think so. But I think that’s why the conversation is needed.”
Council Member Rod Brewer agreed with Suen, and he provided support for the character of the event’s organizers.
“The Mahon family is not nefarious, they’re not bigots; let’s just kill that right now,” he said. “David Lema, who is part of the Linda Mae (Mahon) Lema Foundation, not a bigot. Let’s stop that right now. But we need to have an honest conversation. It’s high past time.”
Entrican told the Citizen that the organizers of Civil War Days are still committed to holding this event at the Mahon Ranch, 10171 Grant Line Road, on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7. The hours of this event are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
For additional information about Civil War Days, visit the website, www.CWDElkGrove.com.
