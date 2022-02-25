The Elk Grove City Council on Feb. 23 unanimously approved a $9.5 million purchase agreement for 100 acres of land for the potential relocation and expansion of the Sacramento Zoo in Elk Grove.
This property, which is located at the northwest corner of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway, is currently owned by Jacobi Elk Grove Ranch, LLC.
The efforts to relocate the landlocked, 14-acre zoo from its current site in Sacramento’s William Land Park to a larger site began three years ago.
Those efforts coincide with the zoo’s mission to have animals that it can conserve, as well as house additional animals that guests are most interested in viewing. An expanded zoo would also provide larger living spaces for the animals.
In preparing for the city’s land purchase for the proposed relocation of the zoo to Elk Grove, the council also approved an amendment of the city’s fiscal year 2021-22 annual budget. The budget will be increased through the Economic Development Incentive Fund expenditures by $9.5 million.
Five million dollars of those funds were acquired through the recent sale of 44 acres southeast of Grant Line Road to the Kubota North America tractor company.
Nine million dollars of the funding for the potential zoo project will be spent on three parcels at that site: the main portion of nearly 101 acres, as well as a 0.8-acre parcel of land at 8663 Kammerer Road and a 0.1-acre parcel at 8665 Kammerer Road. These three continuous parcels total 100.9 acres.
The remaining $500,000 will be used for costs associated with evaluating the subject parcels for purchase and future development opportunities and closing costs.
Ann Grava, a contract real estate manager with the city of Elk Grove, told the council that while this land will be purchased for a new zoo site, the property is also suitable for non-zoo commercial uses in the event that a new zoo is not built there.
Five months ago, the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society announced their plan to consider a relocation of the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove.
Through an exclusive negotiating agreement, the city and zoological society have been working on a six-month study of the feasibility of relocating the zoo to the Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway site. That study is currently nearing completion.
Initially, the study focused on about a 60-acre portion of that property. However, the city later determined that the zoo project would likely require additional acreage.
The city discussed the possibility of acquiring the property with its owner last August, at which time the city learned that Kamilos Companies had an option on the property that expired. But escrow on the property had been opened and those parties were in the process of closing that transaction.
At that point, the city began negotiations with Kamilos to enter into an option agreement to buy that property as a prime location for the zoo’s relocation. That process was approved by the council last September.
Through later negotiations with Kamilos, Jacobi and the city’s staff, an arrangement was made for the property to be sold directly to the city, as opposed to Kamilos purchasing the property and then selling it to the city.
The city will be required to deposit $100,000, which will be credited toward the purchase price at the close of escrow on April 8. The deposit will become nonrefundable on March 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.