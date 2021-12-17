The city will seek interior renovation bids for its new library building in Old Town Elk Grove in 2023, according to a report received by the Elk Grove City Council on Dec. 8.
Earlier this year, the council authorized the purchase of the former, 17,300-square-foot Rite Aid building at the southwest corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Waterman Road for the new location of the Elk Grove Library.
That structure will replace the current Elk Grove Library at the southeast corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Elk Grove-Florin Road. That facility, which opened in 2008, is considered deficient in size, floor plan, and parking availability.
In a partnership with the Sacramento Public Library system, the city is planning how the interior of the future library will appear and what services it will offer.
During her presentation to the council, Carolyn Carlberg, of Group 4 Architecture, which has been leading the project’s design effort, noted that project planning has included community feedback gathered through information-sharing activities at the existing library building and Food Truck Mania events, an online survey, and teen outreach through the Elk Grove Youth Commission.
Among the programs and activities that were identified as high priority for the new library in the online community survey are a lending library, arts and culture, an emphasis on health and being active, and do-it-yourself and day classes.
In the same survey, the top two priorities for interior design preferences are to be “cozy and comfortable” and “warm and inviting.”
The Youth Commission’s teen outreach focused on what activities teenagers would like to have offered at the new library. Top answers included collaborating with group projects, having an informal hangout and tutoring spaces, and the ability to have college readiness and career and job readiness programs at that site.
During the project’s programming phase, a draft program summary was developed. It includes an entry space, group study and children’s areas, a marketplace and Friends of the Library bookstore, a meeting room with a capacity for 120 people, and spaces for children, teens, adults and library staff.
Carlberg described plans for an incubator space for the new library.
“This is what we are seeing as a flexible classroom space that is adaptable over time,” she said. “So, this can be used for the do-it-yourself classes that were high priority, also used for arts and crafts, for some of these health and active classes, as well. So, it’s really a space that can be transformed throughout the day.”
She also referred to the adult area, which will have books for adults, seating spaces and computers.
Carlberg described the future, teen and children spaces as ones that will have “fun and vibrant” environments.
The new library will maintain the same main entry location as the building used when it housed Rite Aid.
Carlberg mentioned that late next month, the City Council and the Sacramento Public Library Authority Board will hear a final schematic design presentation for the new library.
Christopher Jordan, the city’s director of strategic planning and innovation, told the council that the current schedule calls for the project’s schematic design to be completed next February or March.
He added that efforts are being made to do proper planning and investments before the building’s interior is renovated for the new library.
Council Member Pat Hume expressed his desire to have the new library open as soon as possible.
“God speed we can compress that schedule and get that building activated sooner,” he said.
Council Member Stephanie Nguyen expressed excitement for the future library.
“What an amazing building it’s going to be,” she said. “It seems like it’s got everything. I feel like I could even live there. Everything you can think of is already there, so I’m really excited to see this come and can’t wait.”
