Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, told the Citizen this week that Elk Grove’s upcoming Measure E sales tax dollars will play a significant role in efforts to battle the city’s homelessness issue.
Measure E – aka the Elk Grove Safety and Quality of Life Measure – was approved by city voters last November, and will result in an increase in Elk Grove’s total tax rate from 7.75% to 8.75%, beginning April 1.
“Homelessness is a really important issue (in Elk Grove),” Bontrager said. “It’s clearly a priority for our residents, and having some additional funding to help people who are currently unhoused or who are at risk of being unhoused will make a difference.”
She mentioned that there are currently about 150 people who are experiencing homelessness in Elk Grove.
Bontrager noted that the city is aligned to initially receive about $21 million to support essential community services. In addition to homelessness, new sales tax revenue will be used to address such issues as crime reduction, and disaster response, as well as street and park maintenance.
It has not yet been determined what percentage of Measure E funds will be used toward addressing homelessness, Bontrager said. But she added that the city anticipates budgeting Measure E revenue into the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins in July.
“I would expect to see the first of the project, funded by Measure E, kick off in July,” she said.
Bontrager shared possible ways how Measure E dollars could be used in efforts to decrease homelessness in the city.
“The hope is that we’ll be able to connect people with the resources that they need to get rehoused, whether that be shelter or housing problem solving assistance or (getting into) supportive housing more rapidly, so that we see a decline in the number of people that are sleeping in vehicles or outdoors in our community,” she said.
Bontrager also stressed the need to take a proactive approach to homelessness.
“One of the goals is to make sure that we can keep people housed, because that’s the most effective way to solve homelessness is to keep people housed in the first place,” she said.
Bontrager mentioned such alternatives of approaching the issue of homelessness and homelessness prevention as eviction prevention, job skill training, and other types of temporary housing, including emergency shelters.
She additionally referred to homeless navigation services, including working with the people in encampments and providing access to mental health and substance abuse treatment and health care. Services could also include food and clothing distribution.
Bontrager told the Citizen that the city is interested in focusing on a “smaller set of activities” in utilizing Measure E revenue to address homelessness.
“Unfortunately, even with Measure E funding, we are not going to have enough money to completely solve homelessness in Elk Grove, and so, we want to understand better of the options that are available,” she said. “What would residents consider the highest priority? Are there certain populations that they want to see prioritized? Are there certain types of projects that they want to see prioritized?
“One of the hardest things is finding projects. And so, are there types of projects that folks would be interested in seeing in Elk Grove or not interested in seeing in Elk Grove, so that we can focus our efforts on kind of a smaller set of activities that will make a difference.”
Bontrager mentioned that while community frustration regarding the homeless issue exists, she commended Elk Grove as a place with many very compassionate residents.
“(They) really want to see a variety of solutions implemented to help folks whose experience of homelessness may be very different, from the family whose landlord just sold their house and they need to find a new house to the person who has spent 10 years outdoors living with a mental health condition,” she said.
Bontrager noted that the city continues to be committed to gathering input from the community on possible methods to address Elk Grove’s homelessness issue.
Some of that input was obtained on Feb. 27, when the city held a Measure E community session on homelessness at the District56 center.
“We are really interested in getting feedback from anyone who has got an opinion on this topic,” she said. “And so, if there are folks who weren’t able to attend the (Feb. 27) meeting and want to give feedback, please email me. We would love to hear different perspectives.”
Bontrager can be reached by email at sbontrager@elkgrovecity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.