As construction on many commercial development projects in Elk Grove continues, the Elk Grove city staff is about to launch an online tool designed to present details about those projects in a user-friendly manner.
Antonio Ablog, the city’s planning manager, on Sept. 25 updated the Elk Grove City Council on some of the city’s commercial developments that are either under construction or recently completed.
However, he stressed that the current online experience for presenting and updating information on those projects are “kind of cumbersome.”
In response to that status, the city will introduce a geographic information system (GIS) tool that will include simpler and improved methods for obtaining information.
Ablog mentioned that the GIS tool will be helpful for residents who see a project under development and want to quickly obtain details about that project.
“We want a quick, Web accessible way for them to find that information and see what’s going on,” he said.
“It’s an interactive, Web-based GIS map. It will be very familiar for people to navigate. People who are used to Google maps, things like that. It’s very visual, and as a planner, we’re very visual, and we think this will be a really cool tool for our residents.”
The GIS tool allows users to zoom in on specific sites on a map, and click on a flag icon to view actual site photographs, which will be updated quarterly.
During the meeting, examples of project photographs taken from a drone camera were presented.
Included with the online photographs will be brief details on the projects.
Ablog added that because the city currently has a lot of construction activity, the present focus on the site will be on active construction and recently completed construction.
“Our next phase will be to provide those projects that are planning in progress, that are going through the review phase,” he said. “That will be the next phase to add another layer to this map.”
The new GIS tool will be launched by the end of this month, Ablog noted.
Future and recently completed business projects
With last week’s one-year anniversary of the opening of the Costco Wholesale store at the southeast corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road in Laguna, Ablog spoke about The Ridge shopping center on the same property.
“The Ridge, they recently received their first certificate of occupancy,” he said. “That’s for Stanton Optical.”
That business opened on Sept. 23, and Ablog noted that more openings will soon follow at The Ridge.
Among those businesses will be an Olive Garden restaurant, which is proposed to open in January 2020. Contracts have also been finalized for Pieology, Sourdough & Co., SomiSomi Soft Serve & Taiyaki, Great Clips and Happiness Nails. Also slated to open in the center are the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and Aspen Dental.
Ablog also mentioned recent development at the Elk Grove Auto Mall.
Enterprise Car Sales was opened earlier this year on West Stockton Boulevard, north and south of Laguna Grove Drive.
The Toyota Service Center also opened this year on a 5.53-acre site, south of the company’s dealership.
The auto mall’s most recent development is a remodeling of the Mazda dealership on the south side of Laguna Grove Drive. A grand reopening will soon be scheduled for the building.
Arby’s and MacQue’s BBQ recently opened in the remodeled, 4,000-square-foot building pad in the Elk Grove Village Shopping Center on Elk Grove Boulevard at Highway 99.
Among the projects under construction is a build-out of the Calvine Pointe Shopping Center at Calvine and Elk Grove-Florin roads. That development features four new buildings totaling about 104,000 square feet of commercial uses.
Among the under construction residential development projects in Elk Grove are the Madeira East subdivision, south of the auto mall, and the Bruceville Meadows project at the northeast corner of Bruceville and Kammerer roads.
