Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be distributed through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the city’s Community Service Grant (CSG) for the fiscal year 2023-24.
The city’s staff recommendation for the allocation of those grants was supported by the Elk Grove City Council during their March 22 meeting.
The city annually receives federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Most activities using this funding source must directly benefit low-income persons.
As for the less restrictive CSG funding, it is derived from the city’s General Fund and supports nonprofit organizations, which assist Elk Grove residents.
These funds are used for various expenses, but do not include event sponsorships. The city has a separate event sponsorship program, which has its own grant funding.
This year’s block grant allocation will total $910,987, which is 3.9% more than last year’s CDBG allocation to the city.
As much as 20% of that funding can be used for administration and fair housing activities, and up to 15% can be used for public services.
With the appropriation of $361,549 in unspent, prior-year block grant funds, this year’s total available CDBG funding to the city is $1.27 million. The reallocated funding can only be used on capital projects.
Along with the block grant funds, the city has earmarked $440,355 for the CSG program for the fiscal year 2023-24.
That amount is nearly $19,000 more than the amount that was allocated for the previous fiscal year, and aligns with the projected General Fund revenue growth.
These grants provide funding for public programs of many local and regional nonprofit organizations, and are more flexible than the CDBG funds.
Additionally, with the passage of the Measure E – the city’s 1% sales tax measure – last November, part of those funds will be allocated to homeless assistance programs.
The City Council supported the city’s staff recommendation for $65,000 of that funding to be allocated to further support local nonprofits in their work to address homelessness in Elk Grove.
Following the city’s issuance of a joint application for CDBG and CSG funding requests, the city received 29 applications from nonprofit organizations and city departments.
The total amount of those requests was more than $2.1 million.
Alicia Tutt, the city’s housing and grant specialist, mentioned that this request presented a challenge, given that the total request amount exceeded the grant funding availability total.
“It’s a tough challenge in looking at those requests and making those tough calls,” she said.
Tutt added that those requests were reviewed by the city’s staff for their impact to the Elk Grove community and high-need populations, feasibility of implementation, budget reasonableness, leveraged funds, and whether they have the administration capacity to fulfill grant requirements, especially CDBG requirements.
The council supported the city’s staff recommendation to allocate $999,240 of the CDBG funds to capital projects, with $879,240 being distributed to citywide curb ramp improvements and $120,000 being recommended for a minor home repair program.
Among the council supported recommendations for Community Development Block Grant funding was $35,000 for Elk Grove Food Bank Services, $23,885 for Meals on Wheels by ACC, and $20,000 for Waking the Village.
Council-supported CSG allocation recommendations include $100,000 for Elk Grove Food Bank Services, $80,000 for the Senior Center of Elk Grove, $30,000 for Chicks in Crisis, and $15,000 for Uplift People of Elk Grove.
Local nonprofit organizations that are aligned to receive Measure E funding are Waking the Village ($30,000), Elk Grove Food Bank Services ($25,000) and Sacramento Self-Help Housing ($10,000).
The CDBG allocations will be formally adopted by the City Council on May 10, and the CSG and Measure E allocations will be adopted as part of the city’s budget process. Funding will be available on July 1.
During the council’s discussion about the allocation of the proposed funding, Vice Mayor Kevin Spease said that his priorities in the process of allocating money centered around assisting those experiencing homelessness and food insecurities.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen expressed interest in increasing Musical Mayhem’s city staff-recommended allocation of $11,913 for the 2023-24 fiscal year to the $17,840 allocation amount that this organization received last year.
“I just know that the work of Musical Mayhem and visual and performing arts does for our students is immeasurable,” she said.
Singh-Allen ultimately mentioned that she was not interested in taking funds “from one (organization) at the expense of another.” However, she mentioned that she would personally contribute to Musical Mayhem from her council discretionary fund, but she was unsure of the amount.
Singh-Allen stressed the importance of the availability of these funding sources.
“It can’t be equal dollars to everybody,” she said. “It’s based on the need, and the need is great. The need is very diverse.”
