A hotel owner allegedly owes more than $355,000 in unpaid hotel taxes to the city of Elk Grove, and Elk Grove’s city attorney is now taking them to court.
Elk Grove City Attorney Jonathan Hobbs on June 20 filed a civil complaint in the Sacramento Superior Court against Parijat Investments LLC, the San Diego-based owner of the Holiday Inn Express on Maritime Drive. This lawsuit is connected to a 2022 city lawsuit filed against the hotel’s previous owner, Shivaa Investments LCC, whose hotel was foreclosed this February and then went into Parijit’s ownership.
Hobbs told the Citizen this lawsuit regarding overdue hotel taxes is a first for him.
“This is the first time I ever had to sue a hotel in Elk Grove over it,” he said, adding that local hotels are usually good at paying their city hotel taxes.
At issue is Elk Grove’s transient occupancy tax. Customers who rent a hotel room in Elk Grove are charged this tax, which is 12% of their rental bill.
The city collected $2.2 million in occupancy tax revenues from hotels in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which is an increase from the $1.4 million collected in the previous year, according to the city’s finance department.
Elk Grove city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence said that collected occupancy taxes go to the city’s General Fund to pay for services such as public safety, economic development, and special projects.
There are seven hotels in Elk Grove, with the newest being the TownPlace Suites by Marriott that opened on East Stockton Boulevard in 2020.
As for the Holiday Inn Express on Maritime Drive, its former owner Shivaa still owed more than $151,000 in unpaid occupancy taxes to the city, according to the city’s 2022 lawsuit. That amount was later grandfathered into Parijat’s ongoing tax debt to the city that’s now $355,663. Hobbs said the two companies have a joint liability. He explained that hotels typically set aside transient occupancy taxes in a separate fund to later pay the city.
“They didn’t do that,” Hobbs said about the two defendants. “That’s why we had to sue them after multiple attempts to try to resolve it. We didn’t get a response, so we had to sue them.”
Parijit’s legal response to the new lawsuit was not filed with the Sacramento Superior Court, as of June 29. The Citizen was unable to contact a spokesperson from Parijit by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.