Sarah Bontrager, the city of Elk Grove’s housing and public services manager, told the Citizen this week that the city will spend about $2 million in Measure E funding on homelessness and homelessness prevention during its 2023-24 fiscal year.
The voter-approved Measure E, which went into effect in April, increased Elk Grove’s previous total sales tax rate of 7.75% to 8.75%. In addition to addressing homelessness and homelessness prevention, it is designed to fund other community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, and street and park maintenance.
According to city estimates, the total Measure E, year-one revenue will be $22.5 million, with 50% of that revenue being received by the city, 30% by the Cosumnes Community Services District, and 20% allocated for the city’s future priority projects reserve.
The Elk Grove city staff estimates that at any given time, there are about 100 to 150 people in the community who are experiencing homelessness. That estimate includes both people living outdoors and people living in cars.
Although, per capita, Elk Grove has one of the lowest homeless populations in the Sacramento region, Bontrager noted that those people do need help to obtain permanent housing, as well as assistance in addressing some of their underlying causes of homelessness.
“(Those causes) include mental health and substance abuse challenges, very low income, other disabilities, and just the variety of factors that lead to homelessness,” she said. “We do want to have a variety of programs that help people to address those circumstances.”
As for how the city plans to use the $2 million in Measure E funds designated to address homelessness, about $1.5 million of those funds are earmarked for its interim shelter option.
That option can range from overnight shelters to long-term stay housing, but is not for permanent housing, Bontrager noted.
“That can include a number of things,” she said. “We are looking to institute an emergency, overnight shelter during winter months for this coming winter, probably operating for four to five months. We are looking for a partner for that effort. We also are planning to continue motel vouchers, which is a great option for families who might be experiencing homelessness.”
The interim shelter option also includes providing additional transitional housing to assist unhoused people in bridging the gap between getting sheltered and becoming permanently housed.
Bontrager stressed the importance of homelessness prevention.
“The prevention piece is really important to us,” she said. “For Measure E, one of the things we’re looking at for prevention is providing some funding for utility assistance. That will be through a grant to the Elk Grove Food Bank, and they will provide assistance to lower-income households whose gas and electric (services are) in danger to being shut off due to their inability to pay the bill.”
Bontrager added that the city allocated about $115,000 to provide ongoing case management and life-skills training for low-income tenants.
“So, looking at having someone who goes out on site to the place where someone is living (to) make sure that they have what they need to be a successful tenant, including budgeting, services, any assistance with independent living or referrals to health care services, and then also serving as kind of an informal mediator, if there are landlord-tenant issues,” she said.
Regarding people who are already unhoused, Bontrager mentioned that the city is in the process of hiring two homelessness services navigators, one of whom will be paid through Measure E funding. The other navigator’s wages will be funded through the (city’s) Housing and Homelessness Fund.
“We recognized that there’s more need there, more opportunities to interface with the police department’s homeless outreach team and help build trust with people, connect them with housing opportunities,” she said.
The navigators’ duties will include helping unhoused people obtain identification cards and cellphones, transporting them to appointments. They will also likely work in connection with the city’s homeless outreach team.
Those navigators will replace the previous homelessness services navigator whose contract with the city through Sacramento Self-Help Housing ended in May.
“That contract did end,” she said. “That organization recently filed for bankruptcy, and in advance of their filing for bankruptcy, they had laid off all of their staff.”
Another benefit of the city having two, in-house, homelessness services navigators is to develop an advanced estimate of how many homeless people are living in the city at any given time.
The homeless services navigators can also aid in connecting homeless people who are seeking employment with regional resources to prepare them for employment.
However, Bontrager mentioned that there are certain unhoused people who will not be able to become employed.
“A lot of the folks that we see have disabilities, sometimes have disability income, and employment for those folks who are permanently disabled may not be a viable option,” she said.
Bontrager noted that the city is hopeful that the new navigators will begin their work with the city in late July or during the following month.
Other city plans for utilizing Measure E funding includes mental health access improvements, and transitional housing support.
Bontrager spoke about the city’s long-term goals related to approaching homelessness.
“We’re really hoping that by making some of these investments that we will be able to keep the number of people experiencing homelessness in our community relatively low,” she said. “And eventually we would like to get to a point – and I know that this is a regional goal, as well – where the majority of our resources are spent on preventing homelessness, which is the most cost-effective option.”
She also expressed overall excitement for the funding that is available for homelessness-related programs in Elk Grove through Measure E funding.
“I am very excited that our residents voted to pass Measure E and that we were able to take the feedback that they gave us when we were doing surveys, which really said that (addressing) homelessness was a huge priority for our community,” Bontrager said.
“Elk Grove has many, many very compassionate people in our community, and I appreciate that compassion and the desire to address homelessness. And I’m really excited that we’ll be able to use some of the Measure E funding to make, hopefully, a meaningful dent in what folks are seeing out in the community.”
