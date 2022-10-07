Zeus, a 15-month-old German Shepherd, remains in custody at the city of Elk Grove’s animal shelter after a federal judge on Sept. 28 lifted a temporary block against the city’s planned euthanasia of the dog.
City animal control authorities deemed Zeus to be a “dangerous dog” and placed him into city custody in July after he reportedly bit two people, including an Elk Grove police officer. Last month, the city animal control staff posted an online video of the incident where Zeus attacked an officer who stood on a street while the dog’s owner was escorting him to an animal control truck.
The dog’s owner, Faryal Kabir, filed a federal lawsuit to block her pet’s euthanasia after the Sacramento Superior Court denied her request to stop it.
The city animal control staff did not announce their plans for Zeus after the federal judge denied Kabir’s request for an additional stay on his euthanasia.
“Next steps have not yet been determined,” city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence told the Citizen.
Federal judge Troy Nunley of California’s Eastern District Court wrote in his Sept. 28 order that he followed the Younger Abstention Doctrine since Kabir’s other lawsuit against the city is still active in the Sacramento Superior Court, which means that a federal court cannot hear a parallel case.
“The court recognizes this case presents difficult facts and is sympathetic to the situation at hand, especially considering there appear to be less drastic options available,” Nunley wrote. “However, Younger abstention is mandatory, and it requires dismissal of claims for injunctive relief.”
He also noted that his court won’t dismiss Kabir’s claims, such as animal control officers allegedly violating the Fourth Amendment in their warrantless seizure of Zeus, due to her request for monetary relief.
During the Elk Grove City Council’s Sept. 28, Kabir emotionally called upon city officials to release her dog and place him into a dog rescue sanctuary.
“I’m here to ask you to spare his life,” she said.
Kabir later addressed Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and said that she heard that she lost one of her dogs.
City Council members did not respond to her since they are legally prohibited from addressing speakers during their meeting’s public comment period.
During public comments, a few supporters of Kabir and Zeus criticized the city’s handling of him, and said they found him to be harmless when they played with him at a dog park.
Aimie McIrvin, an Elk Grove resident who said she served as a dog foster, described Zeus as a “sweet, loving and happy boy.” She also accused the animal shelter staff of mistreating the dog by placing him in isolation and leaving a harness on him for three months.
“I’m outraged and disgusted that city employees have allowed this kind of behavior,” McIrvin said.
Robyn, a Rocklin resident who did not provide her last name at the meeting, said that she watched the Elk Grove police video of the incident where Zeus bit an officer, and she said that Kabir did not know how to properly handle a German Shepherd. She added that his leash was too long for a large dog.
Robyn argued that Zeus knew what he did to the officer was wrong since he quickly moved away from him in what she called a “lose-lose situation.” She offered to train the dog and mentioned her experience in rescuing a German Shepherd.
Zeus’s ordeal began on May 16 when he reportedly arrived home with Kabir from a dog park and confronted a male stranger who stood 10 feet away from them. The victim was reportedly taking a walk in his neighborhood when he surprised Kabir, which caused Zeus to attack him.
Her attorney, Christine Kelly wrote in her lawsuit against the city that her client depends on Zeus for her emotional wellness.
“Significantly, Zeus is in tune with the emotions and sensitivities of Ms. Kabir,” she wrote.
There’s a dispute over what happened when the dog bit the stranger. Kelly said that he suffered a “very minor superficial abrasion with no puncture wound,” while the city animal control staff reported that the bite caused “multiple puncture wounds.”
Elk Grove City Attorney Jonathan Hobbs attached a few photographs of the bite marks on both of the victim’s legs in the city’s response to Kabir’s federal lawsuit.
Following this incident, the city designated Zeus to be a dangerous animal. Kabir attempted to appeal their decision at a June 8 hearing that was held online via the Zoom application, but technical difficulties prevented her from joining it. She alleged that the city hearing officer refused to let her call into the meeting, and the city staff then upheld that Zeus was dangerous.
Kabir then had 30 days to show compliance with the city order to enroll her pet into an obedience class, control him on a three-foot leash, and purchase liability insurance.
Kelly wrote that her client presented evidence that she followed the city orders before her July 15 deadline, but the animal control staff and the Elk Grove police made an unexpected visit to her home that day.
Kabir alleged that the authorities seized Zeus despite that she provided proof of compliance to them. Her attorney wrote in her lawsuit that the dog was once again protective of his owner who was in a distressed state. Zeus quickly charged at an Elk Grove police officer and quickly bit his left leg before walking with Kabir to the animal control vehicle. The bite reportedly tore through his uniform and injured his skin.
Kabir went on to wage a legal battle against the city to regain custody of Zeus and block his euthanasia.
In a declaration filed in federal court last month, the city’s animal services manager Sarah Humlie wrote that Zeus continued to show aggressive behavior at the city animal shelter. She did not believe that the dog is safe for adoption.
“For instance, he charges at the kennel, jumps on his hind legs, and barks viciously and aggressively at animal shelter staff,” Humlie wrote.
At the City Council’s Sept. 28 meeting, the mayor advised the audience to view the city animal services’ website for information on the Zeus case.
