Local residents who are interested in guiding the city of Elk Grove’s urban planning and its review of proposed developments can apply to become an Elk Grove planning commissioner.
Kevin Spease resigned from the Elk Grove Planning Commission last month in order to focus on his 2020 campaign for Elk Grove City Council.
City officials are now seeking a successor to join the five-member commission that meets on the first and third Thursdays of every month at Elk Grove City Hall, located at 8400 Laguna Palms Way.
The commission reviews land use matters such as design reviews, tentative subdivision maps, conditional use permits, and zoning interpretations. They also make recommendations to the Elk Grove City Council whenever an applicant wants to change a parcel’s land use zoning.
Applicants who want to join the planning commission must be Elk Grove residents who are at least 18 years old, and are registered to vote. They cannot be elected or appointed officials of another government entity that serves Elk Grove. Elk Grove city employees are also ineligible.
After applications are submitted, Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly will then appoint a commissioner under the City Council’s approval. Commissioners are required by law to disclose personal assets and interests.
Applications can be accessed at the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org. Completed applications must be submitted to the Elk Grove City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The office is at 8401 Laguna Palms Way.
For information on the commission and the application process, contact the commission’s secretary, Sandy Kyles at (916) 478-3620 or skyles@elkgrovecity.org.
