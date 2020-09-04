The city of Elk Grove is currently seeking public input regarding its plan for additional housing throughout the city. This effort is part of the city’s state-required housing element update.
The housing element, which is a component of the city’s General Plan, identifies Elk Grove’s housing needs for the purpose of maintaining, improving and creating housing for people in all economic levels.
Updated every eight years, the city’s housing element update is due by May 15.
The draft housing element will be released for public review and comment early next year. The city will be seeking public input on that document.
Also planned for release in early 2021 is the housing element’s draft environmental impact report. It will also be available to the public for review and comment.
In working to meet its housing element deadline, the city designates policies that attempt to encourage housing production, and zones land at various densities in order to obtain a diverse mix of housing. The housing element plan requires that the city ensures that there is a sufficient supply of land for the development of affordable housing.
This plan’s process involves a focus on four different income categories: very low, low, moderate and above moderate. Among the more challenging parts of the housing element process is selecting sites for very low- and low-income households.
The potential sites represent a total of 2,916 units within all four of the City Council districts.
The majority – 51% of those units – are located in District 3, which covers the Camden area and north Elk Grove’s Power Inn Road area, as well as a part of eastern Laguna.
Among the candidate sites is the southeast corner of Sheldon Road and East Stockton Boulevard, the northeast corner of Sheldon Road and Power Inn Road, the southeast corner of Lotz Parkway and Bilby Road, and the northwest corner of Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road, behind Outback Steakhouse and Quick Quack Car Wash.
In continuing its housing element update process, the city is gathering public input regarding potential housing sites.
The city also encourages people to visit the website, www.ElkGroveCity.org/HousingElement, and submit their own plan for housing.
Additionally, the city is planning to present a housing element town hall/webinar next month. The city will announce dates and topics in the future.
Elk Grove Planning Commission and City Council hearings on the housing element are scheduled for March, April and May 2021.
