With the November election just a month away, the city’s sales tax measure took center stage last week at the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon.
Known as Measure E, this sales tax measure is among the city’s top ballot issues, as city voters will decide whether to approve a sales tax increase of 1-cent per dollar. Elk Grove currently has a total tax rate of 7.75%.
If approved by a majority of voters, this 1% sales tax increase could annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance. The tax would likely go into effect in April.
Addressing the sales tax measure at the chamber’s Sept. 30 luncheon were Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann and Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) General Manager Joshua Green.
As part of this presentation, attendees were told about two surveys that were used to determine whether registered voters and potential voters would support a 1-cent sales tax measure this November.
In the first of those surveys, which was conducted last December by the research firm, FM3 Research, 60% of the 538 registered and potential voters surveyed indicated that they would support a 1-cent sales tax measure to support essential community services.
Last July, FM3 Research conducted another survey to gauge how community needs and priorities had potentially changed since the December 2021 survey.
In the latter survey, 63% of the 771 people surveyed noted that they would support the 1-cent sales tax measure.
Behrmann mentioned that the City Council voted a couple months ago to place the 1% sales tax measure on this November’s ballot.
“(The council’s 4-1 vote occurred) after all the work that had been done and listening to the community and seeing the poll results,” he said. “(They) wanted to put it in front of the voters, let the voters decide whether they would be supportive of this 1% sales tax revenue, which would be used for a variety of services.”
Following the council’s vote, the CSD board of directors endorsed the council’s decision to place the sales tax measure on this November’s ballot. The CSD provides fire and parks services for Elk Grove, as well as fire service for Galt.
Behrmann added that the city and CSD’s partnership on this sales tax proposal is unusual.
“We don’t often see government partners like this working hand in hand trying to address the most urgent needs in our community,” he said.
Green told the attendees that the CSD provides both fire and medical-related services, and that about 75% of those calls are medical related.
He mentioned that while the CSD’s average response time to emergencies is seven-and-a-half minutes, the national average for emergency response times is five minutes.
“Funding from Measure E could help alleviate and speed up our crews for a number of initiatives to get medical help (to those who need it),” Green said.
Behrmann also spoke about response times.
“As we talked to the community, it was clear that the No. 1 priority was public safety – police response, fire response, how we can get to those with urgent needs as fast as we can and address that,” he said.
Behrmann spoke about public safety and crime issues that need to be addressed.
“Crime is up in Elk Grove – both violent crime and property crime over the last year,” he said. “It’s up everywhere. It’s not just Elk Grove, but we have ongoing issues that we need to continue to try to address.
“We did a staffing needs study earlier this year that identified the need for another 25 positions at our police department, which we cannot address with existing resources. So, these funds could be used to augment, to provide additional resources for our police department in order to address some of the issues that we see related to crime in our community.”
It was stressed by Behrmann that an important factor of Measure E funding is that those funds can only be used in Elk Grove.
On the topic of parks, Green mentioned that Elk Grove currently has 101 parks.
“Those parks are serving over 178,000 residents,” he said. “Funding for parks is complicated, because there’s funding that comes in through impact fees and new growth and new development, and then there’s also a separate funding for how we maintain those parks and park spaces.”
Green told the luncheon’s attendees that some of those parks are not generating sufficient revenues to maintain them at a level that the CSD believes is acceptable for the community.
“Currently, we see tens of millions of dollars’ worth of backlog in our park system and deferred maintenance – not necessarily systemwide, but especially in those parts of town, which the landscape and lighting assessment fees have not been able to keep up with the inflation and the cost of living increases,” he said.
“And so, Measure E could help us fund park maintenance, as well as public restroom repairs, landscaping, field maintenance, and additional security measures in those parks.”
Behrmann added that there is a continued need to address homelessness, and that Measure E funding could also provide funding to maintain and support homeless prevention and assist those who are at risk of becoming homeless.
For additional information about Measure E, visit the website, www.ElkGroveMeasureE.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.