The city of Elk Grove on Nov. 6 will open The Preserve, the newest feature of its District56 center, south of Elk Grove Boulevard.
A grand opening ceremony for this 28-acre park, at 9701 Big Horn Blvd., adjacent to the new aquatics center, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Festivities of this free, rain or shine event for all ages will include a short ceremony, scavenger hunt, music and refreshments.
Features of this project include a 4.3-acre lake, native grasslands and trails to a fitness court, picnic areas, and playground equipment.
The Preserve, which mostly consists of passive park space, will be open daily from sunrise to sunset.
During the Citizen’s tour of The Preserve, Shoaib Ahrary, the city’s interim engineering services manager, spoke about the project’s many features.
“That’s the whole purpose of this project: Balancing between preserving the wildlife habitat and providing active and passive areas for our residents to enjoy various activities,” he said. “(It’s a place for) residents of all ages.
“Whether you want to sit and watch the lake or the birds or things like that or if you want to walk, you want to run, you want to play some other sports on this great lawn.”
He added that the lake is a greatly expanded version of a natural water body.
The lake has four islands, attracts wildlife and includes water sourced by an on-site well that does not impact the drought.
Shoaib described a feature of the project’s fitness court, which is a full-body, circuit training center with seven different movement zones.
“There’s an area in the back where the residents can actually go in, scan a key bar code and it will bring up an application that they can download on their smartphones, and the application will guide them step by step through the exercise routine,” he said.
One must be at least 14 years old to use the fitness court.
While standing next to the covered picnic area, Ahrary mentioned that it is a fitting place for families to spend time grilling and sitting on the park benches.
“It’s more of a kind of get-together area, covered, so they can stay out of the sun and rain,” he said. “It’s beautiful.”
Ahrary also showed the large, children’s playground.
“This play area is basically for kids of all ages,” he said. “Some of the bigger kids can play (on one of its slides), with the mound and the (larger) slides. For smaller kids, we have better equipment and smaller slides that they can go on.”
Children can also play with large, nature-inspired musical instruments in various shapes, including flowers.
The Preserve also includes an expanded parking lot, an old silo, preserved walnut trees from an old orchard, and preserved native oaks. Many other trees were planted as part of the project.
With the scenic views and wildlife in this area, Ahrary referred to The Preserve as a great environment for photographers.
“This is heaven for so many different landscape shots you can do with the water, without the water,” he said. “(There are) the trees, you can do nature stuff, you can do kind of bugs up close – macro photography. It’s really great to be out here and do different stuff with a camera.”
Altogether, the project cost about $14 million to $15 million, Ahrary noted.
“The construction contract alone, by itself, was around $11.4 million. But (there are) all of the changes and things we added to the project. This is definitely a state-of-the-art kind of facility. You don’t see a facility like this in the middle of a suburban area.
“I would say that it’s a pretty neat project for the residents.”
