The city of Elk Grove and nonprofit The Elk Grove Community Council will host the new IllumiNATION Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7.
This festival is designed to be a multicultural celebration where attendees can also check out the city’s new civic center, District 56.
City spokesperson Kristyn Laurence told the Citizen in September that the festival is “intended to offer a festive experience for the community that celebrates not just Christmas, but other winter holidays, including Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.”
Plans are to have a holiday tree-lighting ceremony that includes musical entertainment and Elk Grove City Council members, the city’s community events coordinator, Jodie Moreno said.
Organizers of this year’s Old Town Elk Grove Dickens Faire decided to not have the annual Parade of Lights last month, due to liability and crowd control concerns in Old Town. This parade was moved to the IllumiNATION festival where it will be organized by The Elk Grove Community Council.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. behind the Elk Grove Auto Mall at Auto City Drive and then travel up Laguna Springs Drive before disbanding at the District 56 site.
A holiday-tree lighting ceremony will then follow the parade at 7 p.m. There will also be a holiday marketplace and a fun run called, The Running of the Elves that afternoon.
The festival kicks off with the Running of the Elves at 4:30 p.m. Registration begins at 3 p.m. Moreno said that race organizer, The Elk Grove Community Council, is still accepting challengers. To register, visit the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
Plans are for the “elves” to travel in a short race from the District 56 site to Elk Grove Boulevard’s bicycle paths and then return to the festival.
The IllumiNATION Holiday Festival will be held at 8230 Civic Center Drive, which is near the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Springs Drive.
Road closures for the
IllumiNATION Holiday Festival
The Elk Grove police will close streets in the festival area at the District 56 site on Civic Center Drive during the afternoon of Dec. 7. These closures will last from 2-9 p.m.
Officers will close Civic Center drive between Big Horn Boulevard and Laguna Springs Drive.
They will also shut off traffic at Big Horn Boulevard from Denali Circle to Elk Grove Boulevard as well as Laguna Springs Drive from Lotz Parkway to Elk Grove Boulevard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.