Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann on April 22 told the City Council that, due to economic impacts related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the city projects a revenue loss of about $13.7 million in its 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
“The current estimated reduction revenue in the next fiscal year is approximately $13.7 million, of which approximately $5.6 million is from the General Fund,” he said.
Behrmann told the Citizen that Sacramento County’s stay-at-home order has significantly impacted the city’s sales tax revenue.
“With the shutdown of the economy with the way it is with the stay-at-home order, people aren’t out shopping as much, buying cars,” he said. “So, certainly sales tax is expected to take a significant hit. Also, hotels are significantly down as far as occupancy.
“(Another thing) you would expect, gas tax is significantly down as people are driving less. There’s other things related to vehicles and transportation like (Senate Bill 1) money, which is also gas tax, (which contributes to road maintenance in Elk Grove).”
“Obviously, the longer the stay-at-home order stays in effect, the deeper the reductions are going to be.”
The county’s stay-at-home order, which was initially issued on March 19, continues through May 1, and could be extended.
Among the greatest losses of revenue for the city, Behrmann noted, is a significant decrease in tax revenue from the Elk Grove Auto Mall.
“Until people are back to work, until people have confidence in the economy (and) until people really feel like things are really going back to normal, people aren’t probably going to be comfortable buying new cars or making major purchases and things,” he said. “So, there’s a good chance that economic activity is generally going to be suppressed for some time, until we really get beyond where there’s a real sense of we’re past this.”
Behrmann stressed that the total COVID-19 economic impacts on Elk Grove are still unknown.
“Total impacts will be determined by the length and severity of the recession, (and) the results from COVID-19 economic impacts,” he said.
The city manager also noted that the city expects to receive federal government stimulus package funds that will provide a “critical lifeline to the city.”
However, Behrmann stressed that the city is not waiting for that assistance, and is already working on making cuts to the city’s operating budget.
Behrmann said that recommendations for budget cuts will be presented to the council for consideration as part of the budget process, which he noted is “coming up shortly.”
He noted that in attempting to project what the extent of the city’s budget shortfall will be in the future, the city is taking a conservative approach.
“It’s hard to predict exactly how bad the revenue picture is going to be,” Behrmann said. “We’ve done our best to try to get some good estimates to what we think it might be like. We try to estimate conservatively.
“In this case, we’re making assumptions. We’re looking at kind of industry estimates on what’s happening out there, but we don’t really know. So, the $13.7 million, that’s based on the information that we have today. That’s going to change in the coming weeks and months as the orders are loosened and restrictions are changed.”
Behrmann mentioned that even when life in Elk Grove returns to some level of normalcy, there will still be a recovery period.
“What we’re trying to do is hope for the best, prepare for the worst,” he said. “We’re making plans and moving forward with trying to live within our means and making adjustments where we need to in order to stick within the revenues that are coming in.”
On a positive note, Behrmann mentioned that the city is fortunate to have put money aside during the “good times, when things were going well.”
“We have very healthy reserves that we’ve been able to build up for times like these,” he said. “We’re making recommendations to the council, so we don’t have to tap into those reserves. We’re still trying to stay within the revenues that we are receiving.”
